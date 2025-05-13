Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Man Accused in Florida State Shooting Out of Hospital and Booked Into Jail On Murder Charges

Authorities have not yet revealed a motive for the shooting.

Florida State University students wait for news amid an active shooter incident at the school’s campus in Tallahassee, Fla., Thursday, April 17, 2025 (AP Photo/Kate Payne)

(Headline USA)  A man accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding six others during a shooting last month at Florida State University was discharged from a Tallahassee hospital on Monday and charged with murder, authorities said.

Phoenix Ikner, 20, was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was then transferred to a jail in neighboring Wakulla County, which is standard procedure when an inmate is related to a Leon County deputy.

Ikner, identified as the stepson of a sheriff’s deputy, arrived on campus April 17 and stayed near a parking garage before he walked in and out of buildings and green spaces while firing a handgun just before lunchtime, police said.

In roughly four minutes, officers confronted Ikner, a political science student at Florida State, and shot and wounded him, Tallahassee police said.

Police believe Ikner used a former service weapon that belongs to his stepmother, an 18-year veteran of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, officials said. In recent years, she has worked as a middle school resource officer and was the department’s employee of the month a year ago in March. After the shooting she requested and was granted personal leave and also reassigned from her post at the school.

Online jail and court records Monday didn’t list an attorney for Ikner. Multiple attempts to reach his family after the shooting went unanswered.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press.

