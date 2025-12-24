Wednesday, December 24, 2025

US Military Blows Up Another Alleged Drug Boat in the Waters of Latin America

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Gold Hits 40 Record Highs—Is the West Missing the Boat?

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US military has blown up another alleged drug boat in the waters of Latin America, according to a statement released by US Southern Command on Monday.

“On Dec. 22, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel” in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, SOUTHCOM said.

The command claimed the vessel was being operated by “Designated Terrorist Organizations” and that it was “engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” but offered no evidence for the assertions. It said the strike killed a “narco-terrorist,” a term the Trump administration uses to justify executing people without trial for an alleged crime that doesn’t receive the death penalty in the US.

The bombing brings the total number of people extra-judicially executed since the campaign started in early September to 105. A total of 29 strikes have been launched, and 30 boats have been blown up, including 11 in the Caribbean and 20 in the Eastern Pacific.

The bombing campaign started in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela on September 2 as part of the US pressure campaign aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and expanded into the Eastern Pacific at the end of October.

The Pentagon has never shown any evidence to back up its claims about what the boats it has bombed are carrying and has acknowledged to Congress that it doesn’t know all of the identities of the people it has been killing.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Explosion at a Pennsylvania Nursing Home Kills at Least 2

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com