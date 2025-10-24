Friday, October 24, 2025

US Flies B-1 Bombers Near Caribbean in Latest Provocation Aimed at Venezuela

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Nicolas Maduro
Nicolas Maduro / PHOTO: AP

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) The US flew two US Air Force B-1B bombers over the Caribbean on Thursday in the latest US provocation in the region aimed at Venezuela, as the Trump administration is moving toward war with the country and seeking the ousting of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

A US official told The Wall Street Journal that the bombers took off from Dyess Air Force Base in Texas on Thursday and flew near Venezuela. When asked about the report, President Trump said it was “false,” but the bombers were spotted on flight trackers, and other US officials confirmed the flight took place.

Last week, the US flew three B-52 bombers near Venezuela, in what the US Air Force called a “bomber attack demonstration mission.” US special operations helicopters have also flown within 90 miles of Venezuela as part of a major US military buildup in the region, which has involved the deployment of eight Navy warships.

The provocations come amid reports that the US is preparing to bomb Venezuela, and as President Trump is threatening to launch strikes against alleged drug shipments “on land.” While drug trafficking is the pretext for the military campaign, US officials have been clear that the real goal is regime change in Venezuela.

The US has also bombed at least seven alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and two in the Eastern Pacific Ocean near Colombia. The US War Department has provided no evidence to back up its claims about what the vessels were carrying or to back up its assertion that the people it has been killing are “narco-terrorists,” a term the administration has been using to justify extrajudicial executions at sea.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Lawyers in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Want to Ban Cameras from the Courtroom

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com