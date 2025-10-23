Lawyers in Charlie Kirk Assassination Case Want to Ban Cameras from the Courtroom

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Both the prosecution and the defense in the Charlie Kirk assassination case want to prohibit cameras from the courtroom, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

“The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has asked 4th District Court Judge Tony Graf to prohibit any further photography or video coverage of any future proceedings, [alleged assassin Tyler] Robinson’s attorneys revealed in their latest filing, adding that they agree with that request,” the Tribune reported Thursday.

“The defense attorneys argue that limiting courtroom imagery would ensure that Robinson’s physical appearance is ‘no longer the subject of interest’ in media coverage.”

The agreement between the defense and prosecution comes as they argue whether Robinson should be allowed to wear street clothes at his court hearings.

Robinson’s attorneys have been seeking to have Robinson appear in court in regular street clothes instead of jail attire—both to maintain his presumption of innocence and to avoid prejudicing a future jury. The prosecution opposes that request for reasons that are unclear, as they were able to file their arguments in secret because their filing purportedly contains “secure information that might endanger personal and public safety if disclosed.”

A secret hearing is set to be held Friday over the matter.

4th District Court Judge Tony Graf has also issued a gag order on Robinson’s lawyers, preventing them and any witnesses they want to use from speaking to the public—even though the FBI and other government parties have already widely publicized their side of the story.

Robinson has Salt Lake lawyer Kathryn Nester representing him, as well as two California-based attorneys. Along with Friday’s secret hearing, he has a waiver hearing set for Oct. 30, and he’s yet to enter a plea. After turning himself in to the police on Sept. 11—about 33 hours after Kirk was killed—he’s since stopped cooperating with law enforcement. Utah County prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty against him.

