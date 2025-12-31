Unreleased ‘Epstein Files’ Now Numbered at 5.2 Million

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department said Wednesday that it may need a “few more weeks” to release all of its records on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after suddenly discovering more than 1 million potentially relevant documents.

That number has now increased to 5.2 million, according to the New York Times.

The Times reported Tuesday that the DOJ is seeking to enlist some 400 lawyers to review the outstanding pages, which must be released pursuant to congressional legislation passed earlier this year. The DOJ was supposed to release all its files on Epstein by Dec. 19.

The DOJ review should take until at least Jan. 20, the Times reported, citing anonymous source. Lawyers are allowed to redact information that could potentially jeopardize national security, victim privacy or efforts at further prosecutions, as per the The Epstein Files Transparency Act.

The newly discovered files mark the latest development in a case that’s mired the new Trump administration since the beginning of the year.

In March, Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News that a “truckload of evidence” had been delivered to her after she ordered the Justice Department to “deliver the full and complete Epstein files to my office” — a directive she said she made after learning from an unidentified source that the FBI in New York was “in possession of thousands of pages of documents.”

In July, the FBI and Justice Department indicated in an unsigned memo that they had undertaken an “exhaustive review” and had determined that no additional evidence should be released — an extraordinary about face from the Trump administration, which for months had pledged maximum transparency. The memo did not raise the possibility that additional evidence existed that officials were unaware of or had not reviewed.

According to Bloomberg, FBI agents have received more than $851,344 in overtime for working on the Epstein files.

The FBI also has police officers guarding the complex where the files are being held—likely in electronic form. According to Bloomberg, the FBI police were sent to the Central Records Complex in Winchester, Virginia, in response to online chatter about citizens possibly getting ambitious and burgling them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.