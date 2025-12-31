Leaked Emails Reveal Clintons’ Ties to Epstein Deeper Than Previously Disclosed

(José Niño, Headline USA) Newly authenticated emails from Jeffrey Epstein’s personal accounts reveal the convicted sex offender and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell maintained significantly closer ties to the Clinton Foundation and its personnel than Bill and Hillary Clinton have publicly disclosed, according to a recent report by Dropsite News.

The revelations come as the Clintons face mounting pressure from House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, who has threatened contempt proceedings after the couple declined to testify about their relationship with Epstein this week.

Since Epstein’s 2019 arrest, which ultimately led to his death in federal custody, both Clintons have worked to minimize their association with the financier. Through spokesmen, Bill Clinton has maintained he traveled aboard Epstein’s private Boeing 727—infamously nicknamed the “Lolita Express”—only during a 2002 humanitarian mission to Africa, knew nothing of Epstein’s criminal activities, never visited his properties, and severed contact by 2005.

However, leaked messages from Epstein’s Yahoo account, vetted and published by Distributed Denial of Secrets and overlapping with a dataset previously authenticated by Bloomberg, tell a different story. The correspondence spanning 2005 through 2007 shows Maxwell and Epstein maintaining direct coordination with Clinton Foundation personnel, meeting members of the Clintons’ inner circle, and providing lavish gifts to senior Clinton aides.

⚡️ NEW from Drop Site: Epstein and the Clintons: As Hillary Launched Presidential Campaign, Epstein Feared Exposure Leaked emails show Ghislaine Maxwell traveled to a south Indian village with Bill Clinton in 2006, while Epstein lavished gifts on a senior Clinton aide—after… — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) December 19, 2025

Among the most striking revelations involves Doug Band, a longtime Clinton confidant and architect of the Clinton Global Initiative. Despite Band’s 2020 claim to Vanity Fair that he developed “bad vibes” from Epstein during their 2002 Africa trip and subsequently worked to push him from Clinton’s orbit, the emails reveal a different reality.

According to Dropsite News, in December 2005, Maxwell purchased an Audemars Piguet luxury watch for Band at Epstein’s direction, paying $35,000 for the timepiece. “Good..make sure he gets it for xmas,” Epstein wrote to Maxwell after learning of the purchase. When Maxwell asked whose name should appear on the gift card, Epstein replied simply: “us.”

Months later, in April 2006, Band requested use of Maxwell’s private jet to attend the NCAA basketball finals in Indianapolis when commercial flights proved unavailable. Though Band ultimately declined and arranged his own charter, Epstein remained eager to provide the favor, telling Maxwell, “we should pay…at least offer.”

The emails also document Maxwell’s November 2006 trip to Mumbai, where she “met up w/ clinton” alongside other Clinton-world figures including Sandy Berger, a former national security official, and Band himself. The group was there while Bill Clinton met with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and attended United Nations and Clinton Foundation events.

The following day, Maxwell messaged Epstein about visiting “a tsunami village,” corresponding with Clinton’s documented trip to Thazhanguda village in Tamil Nadu to tour reconstruction efforts following the devastating 2004 tsunami.

Foundation staff also reached out directly to Epstein. In January 2006, Tascha Alvarez, Assistant Director of Foreign Policy at the Clinton Foundation, contacted Epstein’s attorney requesting a meeting between Epstein and two Rwandan students he was financially supporting at City College of New York.

That same year, Epstein donated $25,000 to the Clinton Foundation, per the New York Times. Epstein’s lawyers have claimed he was part of the original group that created the Clinton Global Initiative, though this remains disputed. Maxwell made similar remarks in her interview with the Justice Department earlier this year.

Ironically, as Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign gained momentum, Epstein himself grew concerned about unwanted attention. In May 2007—four months before signing his controversial plea deal to avoid federal sex trafficking charges—Epstein predicted to Maxwell that Clinton’s opponents would “attack her ‘friends’ in any way they can.”

Referencing media scrutiny of another Clinton associate, Indian technology executive Vinod Gupta, Epstein warned Maxwell: “you can see the papers are starting on hillary ‘friends’ Vin gupta. I think you are better off, not having your name associated.”

The warning proved prescient. Years later, after Epstein’s crimes became public, both he and Maxwell would become toxic liabilities for the Clintons. In a July 2025 Justice Department interview, Maxwell attempted to distance Epstein from the former president, telling Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that “President Clinton was my friend, not Epstein’s.”

Yet a 2003 handwritten note from Clinton in Epstein’s 50th birthday book suggests genuine friendship, with Clinton praising Epstein’s “childlike curiosity” and “the solace of friends.”

The Clinton Foundation did not respond to requests for comment. Band also declined to comment.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino