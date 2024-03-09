Univ. of Va. Exposed for Spending $20M on DEI

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was revealed that the University of Virginia spends $20 million a year on its 235 DEI staffers, including a woman who said that the reason why the spike in premature deaths in Appalachia exists is because of the “toxicity of whiteness.”

Open the Books, a spending watchdog, said that the university spends $15 million on salaries and $5 million more in benefits to its DEI team, according to the Daily Mail.

Among those team members is Rachel Spraker, an “equity and inclusive” officer, who calls Appalachia’s wave of premature deaths a sign of “white toxicity,” and the school’s diversity chief Martin Davidson, who “earns” nearly $600,000 a year.

The university has “embraced the divisive quotas of the neo-Marxist DEI crowd,” according to Adam Andrzejewski, author of the study.

“Tens of millions of dollars in student tuition and taxpayer monies are flowing into promoting anti-American notions and radical philosophies that judge the color of one’s skin instead of the content — and competence — of their character,” he said.

Andrzejewski highlighted Davidson, senior associate dean of the Darden School of Business and global chief diversity officer, the university’s top DEI earner with an annual salary-and-benefits package of $587,340, which is more than three times the salary of Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R–Va.

The report then added that the second-biggest DEI paycheck goes to Kevin McDonald, the vice president for DEI and community partnerships, who “earns” $520,000 with benefits.

Other DEI bosses “earn” upwards of $250,000 each year, which is a huge salary in the state, considering that, on average, it costs $48,000 per year to live there.

The investigators also highlighted Spraker, a $242,840-a-year DEI “expert” with a track record in controversial comments about non-existent racism in her native Appalachian region.

She also talked about her community embracing white supremacy, suggesting that it is linked to its social problems, which include rising rates of gun suicides and opioid overdose deaths.

“I grew up in rural Appalachia. White people are dying of whiteness too. The toxicity of whiteness… many of them were dying prematurely also, in their twenties,” she said.