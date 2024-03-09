Quantcast
People Who Took Ivermectin Were Better Off, Study Says

'PRINCIPLE was a profoundly positive study that was instead analyzed and written up as a negative one...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Ivermectin
Florida woman dies after being refused Ivermectin for COVID treatment. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” AleksandrovHeadline USA) A new study discovered that people who tested positive for COVID-19 and took ivermectin as a treatment recovered faster than a comparison group.

According to a large study from the United Kingdom, the results of which were published by the Journal of Infection on Feb. 29, 2024, the time to self-reported recovery was a median of two days faster among the ivermectin recipients.

It was also revealed that the quicker recovery period was statistically significant.

In addition to that, people who received ivermectin were also less likely to be hospitalized or die. The study pointed out that 1.6% of ivermectin recipients were hospitalized or died versus 4% of the comparison group, which received typical care, which in the U.K. is largely focused on managing symptoms.

The study also found that ivermectin recipients enjoyed a reduction of severe symptoms and sustained recovery.

An open-label trial was covered by the study that involved 2,157 ivermectin recipients and 3,256 who received typical care from June 23, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with participants being randomized and reporting symptoms and recovery.

However, the authors of the study, among whom was Christopher Butler, a University of Oxford professor and joint chief investigator of the trial, downplayed the positive findings.

“Overall, these findings, while evidencing a small benefit in symptom duration, do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19 in the community among a largely vaccinated population at the dose and duration we used,” they said.

Aside from the possible leftist political beliefs, the other reason why the authors came to this conclusion was conflicts of interest, with one researcher receiving grants from pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, and other authors receiving grants from the University of Oxford, the Epoch Times reported.

The authors wrongly downplayed how ivermectin improved recovery from COVID-19, according to Dr. Pierre Kory, an American physician who was not involved in the trial.

“PRINCIPLE was a profoundly positive study that was instead analyzed and written up as a negative one,” Dr. Kory, who has long promoted ivermectin as a COVID-19 treatment, said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
