Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Unearthed Files Expose Yet Another Biden FBI Probe Targeting GOPers

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / IMAGE: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Efforts to unmask the extent of the Biden-era weaponization of the federal government have centered on Operation Arctic Frostbite and Special Counsel Jack Smith. Newly released documents, however, reveal yet another investigation targeting Republican lawmakers.

Dubbed “Operation Rampart Twelve,” the Biden-era probe targeted at least four Republican members of Congress through secret subpoenas their phone records in the final days of the Trump administration.

The investigation was launched just days before Trump left office.

According to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the so-called Rampart Twelve probe served as a precursor to Arctic Frostbite, which ultimately paved the way for Smith’s appointment and Trump’s indictment years later.

Among the lawmakers targeted were Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.; and former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala.

The Biden FBI reportedly sought information to support unproven claims that Boebert and Gosar led “reconnaissance tours” ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 protests against certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Grassley announced the findings alongside Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., during a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on the Constitution.

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