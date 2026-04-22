Top House Republicans Probe Puzzling Disappearance of Scientists 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The leaders of two House panels are investigating the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and deaths of scientists and researchers who have recently fueled viral speculation on social media.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and Economic Growth Subcommittee Chairman Eric Burlison, R-Mo., on Tuesday requested information from several Trump agencies, including the FBI and NASA, “about the scientists and other personnel connected to U.S. nuclear secrets or rocket technology who have died or mysteriously vanished in recent years.”

The congressional probe stems from viral speculation involving 11 individuals who worked on nuclear or other sensitive government projects and who have either been fatally shot or gone missing.

“If the reports are accurate, these deaths and disappearances may represent a grave threat to U.S. national security and to U.S. personnel with access to scientific secrets,” Comer and Burlison wrote to Trump administration officials.

“We request a briefing on any information regarding these deaths and disappearances, as well as the processes and procedures in place to protect American scientific secrets and ensure personnel safety,” they added.

The probe comes after President Donald Trump said last week he had been briefed on the matter, while expressing hope that the circumstances were random.

“Pretty serious stuff,” Trump said while speaking to reporters outside the White House. “Some of them were very important people, and we’re going to look at it over the next short period.”

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead: "I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half." "I just left a meeting on that subject." "Pretty serious stuff… Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

Following those remarks, the FBI said it “is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists.” The bureau said it was working with the Department of Energy, Department of War and with state and local law enforcement to “find answers.”

Comer and Burlison also wrote to Energy Secretary Chris Wright, War Secretary Pete Hegseth, FBI Director Kash Patel, and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, requesting a briefing on the ongoing investigation.

Among the individuals cited is Maj. Gen. William “Neil” McCasland, who reportedly went missing from his Albuquerque home in February 2026. His wife said he would not have simply walked away.

Other missing professionals include Monica Jacinto Reza (missing since June 2025), Melissa Casias (missing since June 2025), Anthony Chavez (missing since May 2025), and Steven Garcia (missing since August 2025).

Additional individuals, as reported by FOX 11 LA, referred in the federal probes include: