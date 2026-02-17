Tuesday, February 17, 2026

UN Features White Child Image in Anti-Child Bride Campaign 

Alongside the post, the UN used an image of a young white girl in a wedding dress with the caption: “A child should never be in a marriage..."

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - The symbol of the United Nations is displayed outside the Secretariat Building, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, the U.N. announced that it fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A United Nations social media campaign against child marriage sparked criticism after it featured an image of a blond, white bride rather than a child from the countries where child marriage is most common. 

“Every 3 seconds, a girl is married somewhere in the world. Child marriage is a human rights violation that denies girls the chance to reach their full potential,” the UN wrote on X. 

Alongside the post, the UN used an image of a young white girl in a wedding dress with the caption: “A child should never be in a marriage.”  

Critics quickly pointed out that child marriage disproportionately affects populations in Africa, South Asia and other regions where the majority of people are black or brown. 

A Community Note fact-check emphasized that the UN itself acknowledges child marriages “happen in countries that are predominantly dark skinned.” 

It added, “The use of a white woman with blond hair is a dishonest representation of the problem.” 

Headline USA reviewed UN statistics showing the percentage of girls under 15 married in various countries, broken down from highest to lowest:

Chad: 30%; Niger: 28%; Mali: 23%; Guinea: 21%; Nigeria: 17%; Ethiopia: 16%; Mozambique: 14%; Cameroon: 13%; Sierra Leone: 13%; Malawi: 12%; Senegal: 12%; Benin: 11%; and followed by 10% each in Burkina Faso, Comoros, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nepal and Uganda.

Countries with under 10% of girls under 15 married include: Gambia: 9%; Liberia: 9%; Congo: 6%; Gabon: 6%; Togo: 6%; Zambia: 6%; Ghana: 5%; Zimbabwe: 4%; Kenya: 4% and Namibia: 2%.

In response, critics used photoshopped images of dark-skinned children in bridal attire to counter the UN’s portrayal and highlight the real demographics most affected by child marriage. 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Leftist Magazine Deletes Threatening Headline, Dodges Questions from Headline USA
Next article
Swalwell Once Wrote Graphic Erotic Poems and Backed Notorious Cop Killers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com