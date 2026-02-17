Swalwell Once Wrote Graphic Erotic Poems and Backed Notorious Cop Killers

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Yet another controversy has engulfed California gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Eric Swalwell, who has already been tied to an alleged foreign spy and dogged by mortgage accusations and residency questions.

A trove of decades-old college documents revealed that Swalwell once wrote graphic erotic poetry and supported two of the most vicious cop killers in recent history, according to a bombshell Daily Mail report.

One poem, dating back to 2001, described two lovers kissing until their veins “imploded and exploded,” the outlet reported Monday.

The poem—seemingly titled “Hungover From Burgundy” and published in the literary magazine The Lyricist—reads:

“While I screamed / She bent her lips to mine / Kissing till veins imploded and exploded / Till blood rolled down our chins / For bounded mouths cannot speak of parting.”

NEW The Daily Mail has obtained the following "poem" written by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) when he was at Campbell University. He describes a fantasy in which he and a woman kiss until "veins imploded and exploded" and "blood rolled down our chins" Bizarre to say the least pic.twitter.com/Dq2webdZhu — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) February 16, 2026

Swalwell was 19 when he wrote the poem for an English creative writing class. A Swalwell spokesperson dismissed the Mail’s report, saying in a statement that “if you think Eric’s poetry at 18 was bad, you should see his diary entries from when he was 12.”

The poetry, however, is only part of the resurfaced material.

Swalwell also once penned a column demanding the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther serving life in prison for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner.

Faulkner, a U.S. Army veteran, had served five years with the Philadelphia Police Department. He was survived by his wife, Maureen, who has spent more than four decades advocating justice in her husband’s case as the left demanded his release.

Despite those facts, Swalwell called for the release of Abu-Jamal and fellow convicted killer Leonard Peltier, who was convicted of murdering two FBI agents in 1975.

“America, it’s time to wake up,” Swalwell wrote under the moniker “The Radically Poetic.” He later added: “I encourage everyone to research for themselves the stories of these prisoners and others who, at the very least, deserve a fair trial.”

Swalwell’s college-era writings stand in stark contrast to his frequent boasts about being the son of a police officer.

“As the son of a cop, I know what our first responders face every day,” the Democrat lawmaker wrote Tuesday on X. “As governor, I’ll fund wildfire prevention, disaster response and protect the health and safety of those who risk their lives to keep us safe.”

The Daily Mail report comes as Swalwell faces an uphill battle.