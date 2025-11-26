Ukraine Agrees to Preliminary Peace Plan; Russian Strikes Continue

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) Ukraine has agreed to a peace deal in hopes of ending the over three-year war with Russia, according to the White House.

Following talks in Switzerland between the U.S. and European officials, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said progress has been made in bringing the two Eastern European countries to the negotiating table.

“There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States,” Leavitt posted to social media Tuesday morning.

Similar to the U.S.-proposed peace plan between Israel and Hamas, the U.S. laid out a 28-point peace plan, but it has been reduced to 19 points, according to multiple reports. It is unclear what points are listed.

The announcement of the proposed peace plan comes on the heels of Russian strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says six people were killed, with at least 13 wounded during the attacks.

In addition to confirming the strikes, Zelenskyy said via social media that he has been on calls with various European leaders, working closely with them to develop a peace plan.

Zelenskyy underscored that only Ukraine can decide what is best for Ukraine, while expressing gratitude to the U.S. for working to broker an end to the bloodshed, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, as well as Ukrainian civilians.

“We can share the same approach: Ukraine’s security can only be decided with Ukraine, just as Europe’s security can only be decided with Europe,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “This is exactly what we are doing right now through our shared efforts. We value the United States’ constructive approach in this joint work to put an end to the bloodshed and war.”

There had been multiple reports that Zelenskyy was poised to return to Washington, but Leavitt on Monday afternoon said there were no plans yet.