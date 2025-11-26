Tuesday, November 25, 2025

Trump Denies Reports He May Oust Kash Patel as FBI Head

Patel has faced criticism for using the FBI’s gulfstream jet for personal reasons during the government shutdown...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kash Patel
Kash Patel / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly pushed back against reporting that Kash Patel’s days as FBI director are numbered. 

“What? That’s totally false,” Trump reportedly said after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read him a headline about Patel’s supposed ouster. 

Leavitt, who tweeted about the story, said Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team when the reports broke. 

Trump then invited Patel to “take a picture to show” the media that Patel was doing a “great job,” according to Leavitt. 

“Do not believe the Fake News!” she added. 

The pushback came against an MS Now (formerly MSNBC) article which reported that Trump was “considering removing Kash Patel as FBI director in the coming months,” following a string of unflattering headlines. 

The left-wing outlet reported Patel had come under scrutiny for “stewardship of bureau resources” and “squabbles with other Trump loyalists.” 

Trump could replace Patel with Andrew Bailey, the former Missouri attorney general who quit office to join the FBI as co-deputy director, MS Now claimed. 

MS Now cited two anonymous sources “with knowledge of the situation” for its story, all while acknowledging Trump “could change his mind in the weeks to come.” 

Patel has faced criticism for using the FBI’s gulfstream jet for personal reasons during the government shutdown, when agents weren’t getting paid. Patel’s trips included seeing Wilkins sing the National Anthem at a wrestling match in Pennsylvania last week, and visiting a hunting resort called Boondoggle Ranch in Texas a week later.

Additionally, Patel has been having FBI agents guard Wilkins, who doesn’t even live with him, at the taxpayers’ expense.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ukraine Agrees to Preliminary Peace Plan; Russian Strikes Continue

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com