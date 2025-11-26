Trump Denies Reports He May Oust Kash Patel as FBI Head

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump reportedly pushed back against reporting that Kash Patel’s days as FBI director are numbered.

“What? That’s totally false,” Trump reportedly said after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt read him a headline about Patel’s supposed ouster.

Leavitt, who tweeted about the story, said Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team when the reports broke.

Trump then invited Patel to “take a picture to show” the media that Patel was doing a “great job,” according to Leavitt.

“Do not believe the Fake News!” she added.

This story is completely made up. In fact, when this Fake News published, I was in the Oval Office, where President Trump was meeting with his law enforcement team, including FBI Director Kash Patel. I read the headline to the President and he laughed. He said: “What? That’s… https://t.co/qbsy0nW2Bg pic.twitter.com/aNL5Qw9MA8 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) November 25, 2025

The pushback came against an MS Now (formerly MSNBC) article which reported that Trump was “considering removing Kash Patel as FBI director in the coming months,” following a string of unflattering headlines.

The left-wing outlet reported Patel had come under scrutiny for “stewardship of bureau resources” and “squabbles with other Trump loyalists.”

Trump could replace Patel with Andrew Bailey, the former Missouri attorney general who quit office to join the FBI as co-deputy director, MS Now claimed.

MS Now cited two anonymous sources “with knowledge of the situation” for its story, all while acknowledging Trump “could change his mind in the weeks to come.”

Patel has faced criticism for using the FBI’s gulfstream jet for personal reasons during the government shutdown, when agents weren’t getting paid. Patel’s trips included seeing Wilkins sing the National Anthem at a wrestling match in Pennsylvania last week, and visiting a hunting resort called Boondoggle Ranch in Texas a week later.

Additionally, Patel has been having FBI agents guard Wilkins, who doesn’t even live with him, at the taxpayers’ expense.