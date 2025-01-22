U.S. Universities Failed to Disclose China Bribing Them w/ Millions

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Daily Caller reported that well-known and “prestigious” American universities—the University of California, Berkeley, and the Georgia Institute of Technology—failed to disclose the millions of dollars they received from communist China.

A new report from OpenTheBooks revealed that UC Berkeley has received $87.5 million from China since 2013. The university also received $59.4 million from Hong Kong and $57.5 million from Taiwan. Within the same time frame, Georgia Tech accepted $162.8 from foreign sources, at least $32.3 million of which came from China.

A 2024 House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party investigation also showed that both universities demonstrated “significant failures in reporting foreign funding” while accepting the funds. The investigation also stated there will be “likely hundreds of millions, if not billions in total,” of Chinese dollars flowing into American universities that are not reported.

OpenTheBooks found that UC Berkeley and Georgia Tech partnered with the Chinese Tsinghua-Berkeley Shenzhen Institute (TBSI), a program through Tsinghua University with campuses in Shenzhen, China, and near both universities.

“[The program and others were used to] serve as conduits for transferring critical U.S. technologies and expertise to China, including to entities linked to China’s defense machine and the security apparatus it uses to facilitate human rights abuses,” the committee stated.

The Caller added that when both universities found out about the investigation, they severed ties with China to avoid being accused of accepting bribes from communists.

The OpenTheBooks report stated that these programs are administered through China’s national defense agency, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defense. They aim to “strengthen military forces with additional personnel and more advanced equipment.”

The report also revealed that the Chinese funding of Georgia Tech went unreported for eight years.

The Caller reported that other American universities, such as Ohio State University and the University of Texas, also accepted millions of dollars in bribes from foreign countries, including China.

This wasn’t the first time when conservative news outlets and politicians revealed China’s ties to American universities. American universities became infamous for employing communist sympathizers and traitors, donating millions of dollars to support the genocide of Chinese Muslims. It was also reported that China has been responsible for orchestrating many pro-Hamas college protests and funding university centers.

“Americans must know how the CCP is poisoning the well of our higher education for its own ends, and how those actions degrade our freedoms and our national security. If we don’t educate ourselves, we’ll get schooled by Beijing,” former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. “They know that left-leaning college campuses are rife with anti-Americanism, and present easy target audiences for their anti-American messaging.”