Quantcast
Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Texas Man Who Tried to Scam Ex-Rep. George Santos Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison

'It’s fairly unusual where you’d have the defendant and the victim both charged in separate instances with the same crime...'

Posted by Editor 1
George Santos
George Santos / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAA Texas man was sentenced to a year and a half in prison Wednesday over his effort to dupe George Santos out of nearly $1 million by offering to destroy evidence in the disgraced congressman’s corruption case.

Hector Medina, 40, admitted to fabricating an identity as a politically connected fixer, then trying to extract money from Santos by claiming that he could have “evidence that is on you removed, disappeared.”

Federal prosecutors said Medina—using the alias Michael Soto—tried the scam on other high-profile criminal defendants, including the actor Danny Masterson, but convinced no one.

Medina’s attorney, Joseph Veith, said he was seeking to pay off gambling debts through a scheme that “lacked the sophistication and credibility necessary to pose any real threat of success.”

Medina pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud in September. That came just weeks after Santos admitted to duping voters, deceiving donors and stealing the identities of nearly a dozen people, including his own family members, to make donations to his campaign.

“It’s fairly unusual where you’d have the defendant and the victim both charged in separate instances with the same crime,” Veith said by phone Wednesday. “My client is just happy his case is over, irrespective of what Mr. Santos is going to have to deal with.”

Santos declined to comment on Medina’s case but said he had submitted a statement to the judge.

Earlier this month, Santos asked the New York judge overseeing his case to delay sentencing until the summer so he could pay off more than half a million dollars in fines by making more episodes of his recently launched podcast “Pants on Fire.”

Santos faces a mandatory minimum two-year sentence for the identity theft charge and a maximum of 22 years in prison. The sentencing is currently scheduled for April 25.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
U.S. Universities Failed to Disclose China Bribing Them w/ Millions
Next article
Pentagon to Send 1,500 Active-Duty Troops to Aid Border Patrol in Immigration Enforcement

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com