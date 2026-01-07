U.S. Seizes Two ‘Sanctioned’ Ships

(Sarah Roderick-Fitch, The Center Square) After the weekend strikes in Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the U.S. continues to seize sanctioned vessels operating in the Caribbean and North Atlantic.

Two sanctioned ships were seized Wednesday morning in support of the U.S. operation to secure the Western Hemisphere.

U.S. European Command confirmed the seizure of the reported Russian-flagged tanker after a U.S. federal court issued a warrant after the vessel violated sanctions.

In a social media post, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth underscored that the “blockade of sanctioned and illicit Venezuelan oil remains in FULL EFFECT—anywhere in the world.”

Multiple reports claim the U.S. had pursued the now-seized vessel for two weeks.

The U.S. European Command confirmed that the Department of Homeland Security conducted the operation in support of the Department of War.

In addition, the U.S. Southern Command announced a “pre-dawn” operation conducted by the Department of War and Homeland Security, that “apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker” accused of “conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea.”

The Coast Guard is escorting the vessel, named the M/T Sophia, to the U.S. “for final disposition.”

Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan interim authorities turned over “over 30-50 million” barrels of oil to the U.S., and officials have seized an oil tanker in the North Atlantic.