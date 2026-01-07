Friday, January 9, 2026

Republicans Go on Attack in Hearing Over $9 Billion of Social Services Fraud

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - A Social Security card is displayed Oct. 12, 2021, in Tigard, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

(Morgan Sweeney,The Center Square)  Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state attorney general were either “complicit” in the now-estimated $9 billion of social services fraud that has taken place in the state in recent years or “asleep at the wheel,” according to Republican Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

“How could they allow this massive fraud to go on for years? This is why we’re here today. We must expose this theft of taxpayer dollars and hold everybody accountable who let it happen,” Comer said.

Comer chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which on Wednesday held the first of at least two scheduled hearings looking into the fraud that has occurred in Minnesota and how to respond.

The committee’s ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., agreed that defrauding the government and abusing taxpayer dollars should be punished, but he questioned the administration’s enforcement practices. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday on a $77 million welfare scheme that Garcia said hasn’t received as much attention from the administration because it’s a red state, Mississippi.

“Republicans like to talk about fraud in states with Democratic governors exclusively,” Garcia said. “Republicans aren’t calling in Governor Tate.”

Garcia also disagreed with the administration’s strategy of halting federal social services funding to states where fraud has been detected. Fraudsters should be held accountable, he said, but those in power should be careful not to punish innocent people for others’ crimes.

“What we should not do is use fraud as an excuse to rip away aid from innocent people who follow the rules and need help in our society,” Garcia said.

Collectively, the administration withholding social services funding from a number of states could affect hundreds of thousands of children.

“These kids didn’t commit fraud, so I want to know why they should be punished,” Garcia said.

Testifying Wednesday were Republican lawmakers Walter Hudson, Marion Rarick, and Kristin Robbins, the last of which announced a bid for governor in 2025. Democrats also called Brendan Ballou, former special counsel for the Department of Justice, to testify.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Danish PM Warns US Attack on Greenland Would Destroy NATO
Next article
U.S. Seizes Two ‘Sanctioned’ Ships

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com