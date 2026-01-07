Republicans Go on Attack in Hearing Over $9 Billion of Social Services Fraud

(Morgan Sweeney,The Center Square) Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state attorney general were either “complicit” in the now-estimated $9 billion of social services fraud that has taken place in the state in recent years or “asleep at the wheel,” according to Republican Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

“How could they allow this massive fraud to go on for years? This is why we’re here today. We must expose this theft of taxpayer dollars and hold everybody accountable who let it happen,” Comer said.

Comer chairs the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which on Wednesday held the first of at least two scheduled hearings looking into the fraud that has occurred in Minnesota and how to respond.

The committee’s ranking member, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., agreed that defrauding the government and abusing taxpayer dollars should be punished, but he questioned the administration’s enforcement practices. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday on a $77 million welfare scheme that Garcia said hasn’t received as much attention from the administration because it’s a red state, Mississippi.

“Republicans like to talk about fraud in states with Democratic governors exclusively,” Garcia said. “Republicans aren’t calling in Governor Tate.”

Garcia also disagreed with the administration’s strategy of halting federal social services funding to states where fraud has been detected. Fraudsters should be held accountable, he said, but those in power should be careful not to punish innocent people for others’ crimes.

“What we should not do is use fraud as an excuse to rip away aid from innocent people who follow the rules and need help in our society,” Garcia said.

Collectively, the administration withholding social services funding from a number of states could affect hundreds of thousands of children.

“These kids didn’t commit fraud, so I want to know why they should be punished,” Garcia said.

Testifying Wednesday were Republican lawmakers Walter Hudson, Marion Rarick, and Kristin Robbins, the last of which announced a bid for governor in 2025. Democrats also called Brendan Ballou, former special counsel for the Department of Justice, to testify.