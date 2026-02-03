Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Two Men Push Conservative Journalist Covering Minneapolis Roadblock

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Federal immigration officers shoot pepper balls as tear gas is deployed at the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USATwo masked individuals violently confronted a journalist Monday in South Minneapolis while he was documenting anti-ICE agitators blocking federal agents. 

The journalist, Jorge Ventura, said the men attempted to stop him from recording the scene. 

In one instance, a masked man pushed Ventura toward his Uber, shouting, “Get in the fucking car,” while trying to grab his phone.  

Seconds later, the other man knocked the phone from Ventura’s hand, prompting a brief struggle. 

Ventura said the men appeared to be attempting to steal his device. 

At one point, Ventura observed an activist questioning an Uber driver, accusing him of being an ICE agent. 

“It looks like in our system, your plates came up as an ICE plate. That doesn’t seem like it’s the case, but I just wanted to come through and see what was up and talk to you, see how you were doing,” the vigilante said. 

Ventura said he was waiting nearby while covering the scene. 

The incident happened as Minneapolis descended further into chaos after federal immigration agents arrived to crack down on illegal immigration. 

Protests and violent clashes have erupted across the city after ICE’s deadly encounters involving anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti. 

Copyright 2025.
