Plaskett, Epstein Texts Reveal Much Tighter Relationship

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Rep. Stacey Plaskett
Rep. Stacey Plaskett. PHOTO: Screenshot

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Newly released emails between U.S. Virgin Islands Del. Stacey Plaskett and Jeffrey Epstein directly contradict her past denials of having a close relationship with the late convicted sex offender. 

The emails, included in recently released DOJ documents, show Plaskett referring to Epstein as a “friend” and sharing non-public details about her congressional work, according to Monday reporting from the Washington Free Beacon. 

Plaskett has faced mounting scrutiny over her ties to Epstein since entering national politics in 2015. At the time, Epstein was already a convicted sex offender. 

A text message dated Sept. 24, 2018, reportedly shows Plaskett thanking Epstein for his “support” and asking whether it would be “presumptuous” for her to “consider you a friend.” 

Epstein responded on Aug. 10, 2019, writing, “Privileged to be called friend.” 

The message was sent roughly ten months before Epstein was formally charged in federal sex trafficking cases. 

In another exchange, Plaskett told Epstein “first” about an IRS tax break extension for Virgin Islanders following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. 

“You’re the first person I told,” Plaskett wrote on Feb. 27, 2018, according to the Free Beacon. “Don’t say anything yet.” 

Plaskett publicly announced the tax break extension later that same day. 

“Great work,” Epstein responded. As reported by the outlet, Epstein saved over $300 million in tax breaks through several shell companies in the Virgin Islands. 

“Now let’s see if we can create some controls for the money we get for rebuilding,” Plaskett added in a follow-up message. 

Plaskett’s ties to Epstein have long been controversial, but newly released emails prompted a censure vote. The emails, released by the House Oversight Committee, showed her taking instructions from Epstein during a 2018 anti-Trump hearing. 

During the hearing, Plaskett followed Epstein’s guidance, questioning Cohen about communications involving Trump aide Rhona Graff. 

The messages occurred in 2018, four months before Epstein was arrested by the DOJ on federal sex trafficking charges. 

