Twitter/X CEO Stepping Down after Grok Praises Hitler

'Yaccarino has spoken at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting about shaping the future of media, entertainment, and culture...'

Linda Yaccarino, Shou Chew, Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, right, with fellow witnesses from left, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew and X CEO Linda Yaccarino, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on child safety. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAX CEO Linda Yaccarino said she’s stepping down after two years running Elon Musk’s social media platform.

Yaccarino posted a positive message Wednesday about her tenure at the company formerly known as Twitter and said “the best is yet to come as X enters a new chapter with” Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI, maker of the chatbot Grok.

Musk hired Yaccarino, a veteran ad executive, in May 2023 after buying Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022.

He said at the time that Yaccarino’s role would be focused mainly on running the company’s business operations, leaving him to focus on product design and new technology.

In accepting the job, Yaccarino was taking on the challenge of getting big brands back to advertising on the social media platform after months of upheaval following Musk’s takeover.

A number of companies had pulled back on ad spending — the platform’s chief source of revenue — over concerns that Musk’s thinning of content restrictions was enabling toxic speech to flourish.

Two years later, those concerns have not subsided. Grok caused widespread controversy this week when the robot praised Adolf Hitler.

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” the Grok account posted on X early Wednesday, without being more specific.

As recently by the Discern Report, Yaccarino’s globalist ties run deep.

“In her LinkedIn profile, Yaccarino notes that she’s been a WEF Executive Chair since January 2019. Currently, she’s the Chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work. She also sits on the WEF’s Media, Entertainment, and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee. Additionally, she is highly engaged with the WEF’s Value in Media initiative,” the Discern Report noted Friday.

“Yaccarino has spoken at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting about shaping the future of media, entertainment, and culture.”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

 

