Twitter Censoring Posts about Anti-Trump Head-Chopper

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Earlier this week, news broke about a self-purported militia leader who was arrested for allegedly murdering and decapitating his father.

Initially spun by mainstream media as another example of “right-wing extremism,” internet sleuths soon found that the alleged murderer, Justin Mohn, was anti-Trump.

He hated Trump. Not a MAGA dude pic.twitter.com/vJeMWrhS5F — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) January 31, 2024

Others found more signs of Mohn’s mental illness—as if decapitating his father wasn’t enough evidence—as well as his history of seeking employment with the Pentagon.

But none of that information is easily accessible to Twitter users, as the platform is censoring searches of Mohn’s name.

🚨BREAKING: X is censoring search results for Justin Mohn. The entire purpose of a "free speech" platform is to have the ability to discuss topics like this when it is relevant. This seems strange 🤔 pic.twitter.com/c76Na53iIB — Leighton Radner/Outlawed Thoughts (@libertyleighton) February 1, 2024

Some users speculated that the censorship stems from Twitter attempting to guard people from viewing the gruesome video where Mohn displays his father’s severed head.

But even more bizarrely, users can still view that footage if they click on the “media” tab when searching for Mohn.

Headline USA asked Twitter about the censorship, but didn’t receive an answer.

“Busy now, please check back later,” the company said in response to an email from this publication.

Arrested Wednesday, Mohn had released a roughly 15-minute video where—along with displaying his father’s apparent head—he declared himself President and called for a revolution in America.

“Earn your place in heaven by sending a traitor to hell early. I ask for the state police, National Guard and military veterans to join your fellow Americans against the traitors in the federal government, unless you want to see Philadelphia and every other major city turn into a lawless zone like Portland and San Francisco,” Mohn said, claiming to have $10 million to pay bounties for dead feds.

“Now is your last chance to reside from the side of the traitors and join your fellow countrymen in taking back your country, or else this is your fate,” he said, displaying his the decapitated head of his father, whom he said was a federal employee.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.