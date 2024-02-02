Quantcast
Friday, February 2, 2024

Twitter Censoring Posts about Anti-Trump Head-Chopper

'This seems strange...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Justin Mohn
Justin Mohn. PHOTO: Screenshot

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Earlier this week, news broke about a self-purported militia leader who was arrested for allegedly murdering and decapitating his father.

Initially spun by mainstream media as another example of “right-wing extremism,” internet sleuths soon found that the alleged murderer, Justin Mohn, was anti-Trump.

Others found more signs of Mohn’s mental illness—as if decapitating his father wasn’t enough evidence—as well as his history of seeking employment with the Pentagon.

But none of that information is easily accessible to Twitter users, as the platform is censoring searches of Mohn’s name.

Some users speculated that the censorship stems from Twitter attempting to guard people from viewing the gruesome video where Mohn displays his father’s severed head.

But even more bizarrely, users can still view that footage if they click on the “media” tab when searching for Mohn.

Headline USA asked Twitter about the censorship, but didn’t receive an answer.

“Busy now, please check back later,” the company said in response to an email from this publication.

Arrested Wednesday, Mohn had released a roughly 15-minute video where—along with displaying his father’s apparent head—he declared himself President and called for a revolution in America.

“Earn your place in heaven by sending a traitor to hell early. I ask for the state police, National Guard and military veterans to join your fellow Americans against the traitors in the federal government, unless you want to see Philadelphia and every other major city turn into a lawless zone like Portland and San Francisco,” Mohn said, claiming to have $10 million to pay bounties for dead feds.

“Now is your last chance to reside from the side of the traitors and join your fellow countrymen in taking back your country, or else this is your fate,” he said, displaying his the decapitated head of his father, whom he said was a federal employee.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Will AI Cause Massive Deflation?
Next article
Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Say DOJ Prosecutors Should Go to AA Meetings

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com