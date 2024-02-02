Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Say DOJ Prosecutors Should Go to AA Meetings

(Hunter Biden’s legal defense team went on the attack this week against federal prosecutors in his gun case, suggesting in a recent filing that they may benefit from attending Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

It was the latest in what promises to be a chain of awkward clashes between the President Joe Biden’s degenerate son and the Justice Department, which also answers directly to the president.

The DOJ and other agencies have long offered cover and protection for the Biden family’s dubious affairs—and those concerning Hunter in particular. However, Attorney General Merrick Garland’s hand was forced after congressional whistleblowers last year revealed that the investigators overseeing a criminal probe of Hunter’s abandoned laptop had been slow-walking the case, likely to allow a five-year statute of limitations to lapse.

A previous plea deal on gun and tax fraud charges fell apart in July 2023 after last-minute disagreements over the degree to which Hunter could face future charges for other alleged crimes still possibly under investigation.

That plea deal revolved around alleged tax crimes and a single gun charge. The new indictment includes three separate charges related to Hunter’s possession of the gun.

Two of thecounts involve allegations that he allegedly lied on a form attesting that he was not using illegal drugs when he bought a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018. The third count alleges that he possessed a firearm while using illegal drugs.

The recent filings in Delaware from Biden’s defense team picked up on previous claims that Hunter was the target of politically motivated federal prosecutors within the Biden DOJ.

In one lengthy footnote, the defense claimed Hunter’s 2021 book, Beautiful Things: A Memoir, was not a confession to using drugs while owning a firearm, but a cautionary tale designed to help Americans struggling with addiction.

“Perhaps the prosecution should visit an Alcoholics or Narcotics Anonymous meeting, where they will find that the sort of stories Mr. Biden recounts in his memoir are common,” defense attorney Abbe Lowell wrote in the filing, which seemed to be angling for a ruling that the de-facto confession should be inadmissible under the circumstances.

“These stories are not told to gloat,” Lowell continued. “Acknowledging the depraved actions that they have taken while in the throes of addiction and acknowledging responsibility for them is part of the healing process.”

In fact, he suggested that the book was intended to be a public service for those who may regard Hunter as a sort of aspirational role model.

The memoir “shows others who are coming to terms with their addiction that they are not alone, that there are others who understand them, and that there is a path forward,” Lowell claimed.

“Mr. Biden wrote his memoir as a cautionary tale to show that even a child born into great privilege can succumb to addiction and, perhaps more importantly, to show people that no matter how far you may have fallen, you can still pick yourself back up,”he added. “Mr. Biden has been proudly sober four years now—a fact the prosecution conveniently omits when it revels in discussing the more salacious details of his history of drug use.”

There are questions as to whether Hunter has, in fact, abstained from using illegal narcotics such as marijuana and cocaine over the past year.

During an Independence Day celebration last year, shortly after a bag of cocaine was discovered in the White House, Hunter was seen on a White House balcony with his family appearing to surreptitiously snort something concealed in his hand.

I’m not saying Hunter Biden snorted cocaine at the White House but if he did, I would expect it to look exactly like this. pic.twitter.com/n3VykREfgq — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2023

Not long after, he was photographed in California with his “sugar brother,” Kevin Morris, as Morris proceeded to smoke from a bong. Although marijuana is legal in California, it is still classified as an illegal substance under federal law.

Federal prosecutors, led by special counsel David Weiss, have said Hunter Biden’s claims that he is the victim of a vindictive prosecution in his Delaware gun case are “absurd” and don’t withstand scrutiny, especially with his father sitting in the White House.

In court filings, Weiss and his team revealed they had evidence beyond Hunter’s memoir detailed his drug use at the time he owned the Colt Cobra revolver at the center of the charges. Investigators found cocaine on the gun pouch.

Photos from Hunter’s now-verified laptop also show him wielding multiple handguns, as well as smoking from what appears to be a crack pipe.

“After the defendant’s then-girlfriend discovered and discarded his gun, and after he became aware that local authorities had seized his gun, speed loader, and ammunition, and after the defendant announced his awareness of a federal investigation of him in 2020, the defendant chose to author and sell a book in 2021 in which he made countless incriminating statements about his years-long drug usage, including during the time period he purchased and possessed the gun,” prosecutors wrote.

“He recounted his interaction with a drug dealer who pointed a gun at him during a drug deal before he decided to buy his own gun,” the continued. “Investigators also obtained messages from his Apple iCloud account in which he discussed buying thousands of dollars’ worth of crack while also taking videos of himself weighing crack and smoking it. Furthermore, a chemist was able to confirm the presence of cocaine residue on the brown leather pouch in which defendant stored his firearm.”

If convicted, Hunter Biden faces up to 10 years in prison on the first two counts and five years on the third count.

In addition to the Delaware charges, prosecutors have also filed felony tax evasion charges in California.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.