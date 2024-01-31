Deranged Anti-Trump ‘Militia’ Activist Decapitates Father, Calls for Murder of Gov’t Officials

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A self-purported militia leader was arrested Wednesday for murdering his father and defiling his corpse—sparking political spin in the mainstream media, as well as speculation on social media that the man was a victim of an MKUltra-like operation.

The alleged murderer, Justin Mohn, 32, of Pennsylvania, displayed his father’s apparent head in a YouTube video, where he also referenced himself as the “Mosiah” while calling for the murder of federal officials.

“Earn your place in heaven by sending a traitor to hell early. I ask for the state police, National Guard and military veterans to join your fellow Americans against the traitors in the federal government, unless you want to see Philadelphia and every other major city turn into a lawless zone like Portland and San Francisco,” Mohn said, claiming to have $10 million to pay bounties for dead feds.

“Now is your last chance to reside from the side of the traitors and join your fellow countrymen in taking back your country, or else this is your fate,” he said, displaying his the decapitated head of his father, whom he said was a federal employee.

Mohn then declared himself the rightful President. He also said multiple donors and politicians sought to have him be a presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 elections, but those efforts were thwarted because the U.S. government knew he was looked at as a potential “Mosiah.”

“Joe Biden is no longer in power … I am now officially the acting President of America under martial law. If Joe Biden doesn’t surrender, capture him and bring him to me in Pennsylvania.”

Mohn also claimed to be a former Microsoft contractor who “blew the whistle” on the company’s tax evasion to the IRS. He also claimed to have filed a complaint with the FBI over a “labor racketeering” scheme, only to have agents threaten him.

Mohn, of course, displayed signals of severe mental illness. There is no publicly available evidence for any of his claims, and it appears that he was the only member of his own militia.

Despite that, some media outlets are putting a political spin on his actions—noting his purported militia affiliation and his statements that align with right-wing politics.

CNN, for example, focused on Mohn’s “anti-Biden rant” while the New York Post referenced Q-Anon in its headline.

However, internet sleuths were quick to note that Mohn was anti-Trump.

He hated Trump. Not a MAGA dude pic.twitter.com/vJeMWrhS5F — Banana Republic Justice Swan 🍌 (@TheWuhanClan) January 31, 2024

The more conspiratorial-minded observers noted that Mohn’s rant immediately followed legislation introduced by Democrats to outlaw militias.

Mohn’s preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 8.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.