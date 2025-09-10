Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Tucker Carlson Exposes Mark Cuban’s Hypocrisy on Ukraine Aid

'If you think we need to help, why don't you start? How about you first?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Mark Cuban
Mark Cuban / PHOTO: Gage Skidmore (CC)

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USATucker Carlson confronted billionaire Mark Cuban over his hypocrisy on Ukraine, blasting him for backing taxpayer funding while refusing to spend any of his own fortune.

The viral clash took place Monday at the 2025 All-In Summit during a seminar titled “How to Save America,” hosted by David Sacks and others.

When asked about U.S. funding for Ukraine, Cuban voiced partial support, saying: “Half my family is Ukrainian … and so, you know, personally, I think we should help. But I don’t have a studied answer for you.”

That prompted Carlson to ask bluntly: “How much money have you sent to Ukraine?”

“None,” Cuban admitted.

“Oh, so what do you mean by we? You’re the one whose family’s from Ukraine. Why don’t you send them a billion dollars?” Carlson shot back.

Cuban then tried to pivot, claiming that he was trying to “fix healthcare.”

Carlson swiftly countered: “Why don’t you fix their healthcare? If you’re, like, so deep, if you think we need to help, why don’t you start? How about you first?”

“I noticed that’s never even an option for anybody. It’s like we need to help. That’s not what charity is. Forcing other people to help is not charity,” Carlson added.

The exchange has since gone viral, coming amid ongoing debate over foreign funding while Americans continue to struggle at home.

A growing bloc of Republicans has opposed sending more money to Ukraine, a country long plagued by corruption and mismanagement.

Despite this, the U.S. has spent a staggering $130 billion on the Eastern European country, according to the German Kiel Institute.

Watch the full exchange below:

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jean Carroll Boasts of ‘Trick’ on Jurors by Making Herself Look ‘F***able’ 
Next article
Charlotte Mayor Wins Democratic Nomination in Wake of Deadly Train Stabbing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com