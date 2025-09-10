Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Jean Carroll Boasts of ‘Trick’ on Jurors by Making Herself Look ‘F***able’ 

'I didn't look like I looked in ‘96, but I looked like somebody who could have looked like somebody in 1990 and it was enough. It was enough... it was a trick...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - E. Jean Carroll exits the New York Federal Court after former President Donald Trump appeared in court, Sept. 6, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll recounted the bizarre “trick” she claimed to have used to convince a jury against President Donald Trump, saying she aimed to make herself look “f***able.” 

A jury in deep-blue New York controversially ruled that Trump had defamed Carroll when he denied her sexual abuse allegations, which she said occurred in either 1995 or 1996. Trump has denied ever meeting Carroll. 

Speaking on The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller in July, Carroll said she conducted mock trials to prepare for her defamation suit against Trump. 

Some of the mock jurors concluded that Carroll might have seemed to invite Trump’s alleged advances because, by her own admission, she was of old age.  

“I mean … that has to be pretty dispiriting that then you’re like, ‘Well, I got to be hotter to win this case,’” Miller said. 

“Yeah. I got to be f***able, is the word,” Carroll replied. 

She added that she recreated her 1990s look by redoing her hair, hiring the same hairdresser and makeup artists she used then.  

“I wore the exact same clothes I wore in 1996. The exact clothes!” Carroll stated, later adding: “I didn’t look like I looked in ‘96, but I looked like somebody who could have looked like somebody in 1990 and it was enough. It was enough… it was a trick.” 

The self-described “trick” worked as the real jury awarded her a combined $88.3 million in purported damages, though Trump is actively appealing the controversial verdict. 

