Monday, September 29, 2025

Tucker Carlson: Benjamin Netanyahu Boasts About Controlling Trump

'I control the United States. I control Donald Trump...'

Posted by Jose Nino
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson / @TCNetwork via X

(José Niño, Headline USA) During a Tuesday appearance on Glenn Greenwald’s show, Tucker Carlson defended his controversial Charlie Kirk memorial speech and revealed explosive claims about Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged boasting during his first major interview since the intense backlash.

The conservative commentator faced accusations of antisemitism after comparing Kirk’s assassination to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion at the memorial service in Arizona.

“That’s the Christian gospel. That’s the story of Jesus. That’s the kind of CliffNotes of the New Testament,” Carlson explained to Greenwald during the interview segment.  

Carlson emphasized during the interview with Greenwald that Jesus was Jewish, along with all his apostles, describing the biblical account as simply telling “the truth about the people in power” who then “try to shut him up” and ultimately “torture him to death.”

The former Fox News host expressed bewilderment at the reaction to his speech, particularly criticism of his reference to people eating hummus. “Since when is hummus Jewish? It’s an Arab food,” Carlson remarked. He noted that both antisemites and Zionists reached the same conclusion about his remarks, observing that “both of them think everything is about Jews, for different reasons.”

During the interview, Carlson made explosive allegations about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private statements. “Bibi’s running around the Middle East, his region and his own country and telling people point blank, ‘I control the United States. I control Donald Trump,'” Carlson claimed. He insisted this was factual information, stating “I’m not guessing at all. That’s a fact. And I dare them to say that’s not true because it is true and they know it’s true.”

The commentator described these alleged statements as personally “humiliating” for Americans. “I’m an American. How do you think it makes me feel, even if I didn’t vote for Trump, which I did, I did vote, I campaigned for Trump. But even if it was Joe Biden. I’m an American. It’s too humiliating. I can’t handle that and I shouldn’t have to put up with that,” he declared.

Carlson directed his criticism primarily at American leadership rather than Israel itself. “I’m attacking my leaders who are allowing my nation of 350 million people to be forced into doing things that are bad for me and my children,” he stated. He characterized the situation as “a violation of the most basic arrangement we have with our leaders, which is represent us please, at least most of the time.”

The conservative host argued there was “an ongoing humiliation ritual designed to make us all crazy, designed to turn us into haters.” However, he maintained his position against becoming what critics label him, declaring, “I’m not gonna give them the satisfaction of becoming what they call me. I’m not a hater and I’m never gonna become one.”

Carlson drew parallels between current attacks and previous liberal tactics. “The primary tactic of liberals was exactly the same as the one being wielded now against you by Israel supporters, which is racist,” he noted. He expressed confidence in weathering the criticism, explaining that name-calling doesn’t affect him because “I don’t believe that about myself.”

The commentator maintained that his critics “can’t actually have an argument” because “there’s no way to justify controlling the US government for the purposes of another country’s expansion.” 

He challenged opponents to engage with his actual positions rather than resorting to personal attacks, stating, “Why don’t you stop attacking me and my family members which they never stopped doing. Why don’t you instead tell me how you disagree with me?”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Feds Order Officers to Ignore Newsom Law Banning Masks
Next article
Anti-Trump Lawyer Says Comey Will ‘Be Found Guilty’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com