Tucker Carlson: Benjamin Netanyahu Boasts About Controlling Trump

(José Niño, Headline USA) During a Tuesday appearance on Glenn Greenwald’s show, Tucker Carlson defended his controversial Charlie Kirk memorial speech and revealed explosive claims about Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged boasting during his first major interview since the intense backlash.

The conservative commentator faced accusations of antisemitism after comparing Kirk’s assassination to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion at the memorial service in Arizona.

“That’s the Christian gospel. That’s the story of Jesus. That’s the kind of CliffNotes of the New Testament,” Carlson explained to Greenwald during the interview segment.

Carlson emphasized during the interview with Greenwald that Jesus was Jewish, along with all his apostles, describing the biblical account as simply telling “the truth about the people in power” who then “try to shut him up” and ultimately “torture him to death.”

.@TuckerCarlson tells @ggreenwald that Netanyahu is doing "immense harm to Donald Trump's presidency, to the United States, and to the world" and that separating from Netanyahu is an "essential next move" for the United States: pic.twitter.com/sSTBSebc2w — System Update (@SystemUpdate_) September 24, 2025

The former Fox News host expressed bewilderment at the reaction to his speech, particularly criticism of his reference to people eating hummus. “Since when is hummus Jewish? It’s an Arab food,” Carlson remarked. He noted that both antisemites and Zionists reached the same conclusion about his remarks, observing that “both of them think everything is about Jews, for different reasons.”

During the interview, Carlson made explosive allegations about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s private statements. “Bibi’s running around the Middle East, his region and his own country and telling people point blank, ‘I control the United States. I control Donald Trump,'” Carlson claimed. He insisted this was factual information, stating “I’m not guessing at all. That’s a fact. And I dare them to say that’s not true because it is true and they know it’s true.”

The commentator described these alleged statements as personally “humiliating” for Americans. “I’m an American. How do you think it makes me feel, even if I didn’t vote for Trump, which I did, I did vote, I campaigned for Trump. But even if it was Joe Biden. I’m an American. It’s too humiliating. I can’t handle that and I shouldn’t have to put up with that,” he declared.

Carlson directed his criticism primarily at American leadership rather than Israel itself. “I’m attacking my leaders who are allowing my nation of 350 million people to be forced into doing things that are bad for me and my children,” he stated. He characterized the situation as “a violation of the most basic arrangement we have with our leaders, which is represent us please, at least most of the time.”

The conservative host argued there was “an ongoing humiliation ritual designed to make us all crazy, designed to turn us into haters.” However, he maintained his position against becoming what critics label him, declaring, “I’m not gonna give them the satisfaction of becoming what they call me. I’m not a hater and I’m never gonna become one.”

Carlson drew parallels between current attacks and previous liberal tactics. “The primary tactic of liberals was exactly the same as the one being wielded now against you by Israel supporters, which is racist,” he noted. He expressed confidence in weathering the criticism, explaining that name-calling doesn’t affect him because “I don’t believe that about myself.”

The commentator maintained that his critics “can’t actually have an argument” because “there’s no way to justify controlling the US government for the purposes of another country’s expansion.”

He challenged opponents to engage with his actual positions rather than resorting to personal attacks, stating, “Why don’t you stop attacking me and my family members which they never stopped doing. Why don’t you instead tell me how you disagree with me?”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino