Sunday, September 28, 2025

Feds Order Officers to Ignore Newsom Law Banning Masks

It remains unclear how Newsom plans to enforce the law...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) One of California’s top federal prosecutors issued a memo Friday rejecting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s law banning both local and federal officers from wearing masks during operations. 

Bilal Essayli, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, addressed the memo to federal officers in the district, instructing them to ignore the law and follow federal procedures established by the Constitution and legal precedent.  

He warned that any state official who thwarts federal operations would face prosecution. 

“I direct federal law enforcement to continue to comply with federal law and follow their agency policies on the appropriateness of wearing masks when conducting federal law enforcement operations,” Essayli wrote in a two-page memo.  

“Any state official or private individual that unlawfully interferes or impedes federal law enforcement operations should be referred to my office for prosecution,” he added. 

Essayli’s guidance comes less than a week after Newsom signed SB 627, a controversial law that aims to criminalize facial coverings for law enforcement officers in the Golden State. 

The bill — signed Sept. 20 and effective Jan. 1, 2026 — also targets federal immigration agents wearing masks while apprehending criminal illegal aliens. 

The Trump administration repeatedly defended the use of masks, saying they are necessary in response to growing threats against federal officers.

Just this week, a gunman opened fire at an ICE facility in Dallas, killing one detainee and injuring two others. The suspect, 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, allegedly attacked to instill terror among ICE officers. 

It remains unclear how Newsom plans to enforce the law. 

Essayli said Newsom was “confused” about his constitutional authority in a separate statement on X. 

“He oversees California, not federal agencies. He should review the Supremacy Clause,” Essayli said. “California’s law to ‘unmask’ federal agents is unconstitutional, as the state lacks jurisdiction to interfere with federal law enforcement. I have directed federal agencies to disregard this state law and adhere to federal law and agency policies.”

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Case Closed! Obama CIA Boss John Brennan Clears Himself of Any Wrongdoing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com