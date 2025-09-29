Anti-Trump Lawyer Says Comey Will ‘Be Found Guilty’

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump found an unlikely ally in his disgraced former attorney Michael Cohen, who seemingly surprised an MSNBC panel by saying former FBI Director James Comey “will be found guilty.”

Cohen appeared on Saturday’s episode of The Weekend Primetime to discuss Comey’s indictment for his testimony about leaking memos to the legacy media. The memos, written after Comey’s 2017 meetings with Trump, later served as the basis of Bob Mueller’s appointment as special counsel.

“I’ve learned that Comey was actually very much involved in the Russia investigation in a very negative way,” Cohen said. “And chances are, this DOJ has every single email, every text message, every communication. I believe likely he will be found guilty. I believe likely he committed a crime.”

Cohen’s admission stunned Elise Jordan, a Bush-era official turned MSNBC host, who said, “Oh, well—that’s interesting.” Equally stunned was Molly Jong-Fast, a nepo-baby, anti-Trump pundit, who stammered, “W-w-what?”

Realizing Cohen wasn’t sticking to his years-long anti-Trump script, Jordan pivoted to personal attacks, bringing up his guilty pleas.

“Didn’t you actually break the law, though, with Stormy Daniels and the payment?” Jordan asked, struggling to articulate her point.

Then it was Jong-Fast’s turn, rambling without clearly stating her question: “I’m no fan of James Comey. Too tall, bad writer. But I think that if they had evidence, wouldn’t they have charged? Because the charge here is that he’s charged in, like, lying and also misstatements. And there’s test–, you know, there’s this grand jury test– there’s this hearing where he’s talking, and they say it shows that he’s lied. I mean, it seems pretty thin. Wouldn’t they charge the stuff that they had, if they had stuff?”

Cohen reiterated his belief that the DOJ already had evidence of Comey’s potential crimes.