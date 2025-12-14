Sunday, December 14, 2025

Tucker Carlson Attacks Bari Weiss and Bill Ackman

Posted by Jose Nino
Tucker Carlson in Florida for a big speech at Turning Point USA (Source: Tucker Carlson on Twitter)

(José Niño, Headline USA) Tucker Carlson unleashed a blistering assault on billionaire investor Bill Ackman and CBS News Editor in Chief Bari Weiss during his Tuesday appearance on Theo Von’s podcast “This Past Weekend,” igniting a firestorm that reveals growing ideological fault lines within American conservatism.

The former Fox News host pulled no punches in his condemnation of both figures. Regarding Ackman, worth approximately $8 billion, Carlson declared the investor “kind of dumb”, per a report by the New York Times

But his most vicious remarks targeted Weiss, the 41 year old journalist recently appointed to lead CBS News following Paramount’s $150 million acquisition of her outlet The Free Press.

“In no fair system, in no meritocracy would Bari Weiss rise above secretary,” Carlson stated flatly according to a Barrett Media account of this discussion. “I’ve been in this business my whole life. I’ve been in this business since Bari Weiss was breastfeeding.” He characterized Weiss as “the single least creative human being, the single most robotic” and cited her ascension to CBS leadership as proof of a “rigged world.” 

Carlson specifically referenced Weiss’s 2017 criticism of Tulsi Gabbard’s meeting with Syrian President Bashar al Assad as evidence of incompetence. When Weiss appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast and called Gabbard an “Assad toady” for conducting a fact finding mission in Syria, she struggled to explain what specifically made Gabbard supportive of the Syrian dictator. 

Carlson claimed Weiss “didn’t even know who Assad was,” though Gabbard has consistently called Assad a brutal dictator while opposing American efforts to overthrow his government.

Following the December podcast appearance, Ackman responded on X, revealing that Carlson had previously defamed him on his show and failed to issue a promised retraction despite receiving a legal letter. “Tucker owes me an apology,” Ackman wrote. “I know I’m not going to get one because he’s not man enough to care about the truth.” He called Carlson “an ignorant POS who has lost his soul.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

 

