Hero Disarms Terrorist During Anti-Jewish Shooting in Australia

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Two terrorists reportedly killed at least 11 people on Sunday in Australia during a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney’s Bondi Beach—the country’s worst mass shooting in some three decades.

The attack may have been even worse if not for the heroic actions of a 43-year-old man identified as Ahmed el Ahmed. Footage shows him disarming one of the terrorists. He was later shot twice and is in the hospital, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

Remember this name: Ahmed El Ahmad. Fruit shop owner.

Father of two.

43 years old. When chaos erupted at Bondi Beach, he became a shield for innocent lives — Jews and Australians alike. This is what a real hero looks like 🇦🇺❤️#BondiBeach #Australia #UnsungHero pic.twitter.com/Gr2InVNrsH — ᴀᴊᴀʏ ᴅᴇꜱᴀɪ (@AJAYDESAI143) December 14, 2025

One of the suspects was reportedly killed while the other one is in critical condition. Authorities haven’t revealed their identity as of the publication of this article. Public reports say one of the men is named Naveed Akram, a 24-year-old Pakistani. Australian police were reportedly searching his home earlier Sunday.

One of the terrorists was known to Australia’s domestic intelligence agency but hadn’t been considered an immediate threat, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited the country’s domestic intelligence chief, Mike Burgess.

Additionally, the Journal reported that authorities are investigating whether there was a third terrorist involved.

One of the shooters was on the Australian domestic intelligence agency's radar, according to WSJ. https://t.co/ukk2qaBXNw pic.twitter.com/qdgzHep57v — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) December 14, 2025

“Police said they located a vehicle near the attack site that authorities believe held several improvised explosive devices. Authorities were also looking at whether there was a third offender. A bomb-disposal unit was still on scene as of Sunday night,” the newspaper reported Sunday.

The attack is being treated as an act of anti-Jewish terrorism.

“There is no place for this hate, violence and terrorism in our nation,” Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese reportedly said, adding that “an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.