Quantcast
Monday, February 17, 2025

Trump’s Nat. Sec. Director Outlines 4 Main Terms of Ukraine Peace Deal

'Number one, it has to be a permanent end to the war...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Rep. Mike Waltz (Screenshot/CSPAN)

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) National Security Adviser Mike Waltz discussed some of the core issues for Donald Trump in the upcoming talks on ending the war in Ukraine. He did not confirm that Ukraine would be involved in the talks.

On Fox News Sunday, Waltz explained, “Number one, it has to be a permanent end to the war, not a temporary end to the war. Number two, this can’t be ended on the battlefield. This has turned into a World War I-style meat grinder of human beings.” He continued, “Number three, I talked about how the structure of our aid has to change. Then number four, we’re talking about economic integration going forward as the best arbiter of peace.”

The remarks follow Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine. After speaking with Putin, Trump contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said it was “not very pleasant” that the American President spoke with the Russian leader first.

The Trump administration has been speaking with Kiev about giving the US control over Ukrainian national resources in exchange for aid. The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Zelensky rejected a proposal that would give the US access to 50% of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and other national resources.

The outlet reports that Zelensky is demanding security guarantees in exchange for Kiev’s national resources. During his interview Sunday, Waltz said security guarantees would have to come from Europe. Waltz suggested that the US gaining access to Kiev’s rare earth would be intended as a way to repay the US for the aid Washington had already sent.

Waltz is expected to be a member of the American delegation that will speak with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia next week. Waltz did not answer the Fox host’s question regarding whether or not Ukraine will be a party to the negotiations with Russia. Zelensky says Kiev won’t comply with any agreement that is negotiated without Ukrainians.

In recent days, members of the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, have walked away from the hardline stance Washington took during the Joe Biden presidency. Hegseth suggested Kiev would not be admitted into NATO, describing the idea as “unrealistic.”

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
CNN Anchor Denies Fundraising for Left-Wing Assassin—Even Though She Did
Next article
Trump’s HHS Purge Begins w/ More than 5,000 Jobs on the Chopping Block

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com