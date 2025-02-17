Trump’s Nat. Sec. Director Outlines 4 Main Terms of Ukraine Peace Deal

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) National Security Adviser Mike Waltz discussed some of the core issues for Donald Trump in the upcoming talks on ending the war in Ukraine. He did not confirm that Ukraine would be involved in the talks.

On Fox News Sunday, Waltz explained, “Number one, it has to be a permanent end to the war, not a temporary end to the war. Number two, this can’t be ended on the battlefield. This has turned into a World War I-style meat grinder of human beings.” He continued, “Number three, I talked about how the structure of our aid has to change. Then number four, we’re talking about economic integration going forward as the best arbiter of peace.”

The remarks follow Trump’s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war in Ukraine. After speaking with Putin, Trump contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said it was “not very pleasant” that the American President spoke with the Russian leader first.

The Trump administration has been speaking with Kiev about giving the US control over Ukrainian national resources in exchange for aid. The Financial Times reported on Saturday that Zelensky rejected a proposal that would give the US access to 50% of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and other national resources.

The outlet reports that Zelensky is demanding security guarantees in exchange for Kiev’s national resources. During his interview Sunday, Waltz said security guarantees would have to come from Europe. Waltz suggested that the US gaining access to Kiev’s rare earth would be intended as a way to repay the US for the aid Washington had already sent.

Waltz is expected to be a member of the American delegation that will speak with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia next week. Waltz did not answer the Fox host’s question regarding whether or not Ukraine will be a party to the negotiations with Russia. Zelensky says Kiev won’t comply with any agreement that is negotiated without Ukrainians.

In recent days, members of the Trump administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, have walked away from the hardline stance Washington took during the Joe Biden presidency. Hegseth suggested Kiev would not be admitted into NATO, describing the idea as “unrealistic.”

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.