Sunday, February 16, 2025

Kaitlan Collins’ Denial of Promoting Luigi Mangione’s Fundraiser Falls Flat

'Last week, Trump shot down Collins multiple times to her face in the Oval Office, prompting laughs from other reporters...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins fired back at the spreaders of misinformation claiming that she promoted a fundraiser page of accused murderer Luigi Mangione—she did exactly that. 

The accusations began Friday after critics noted that Collins had shared a link to Mangione’s website. That site included a tab where visitors could donate to his legal defense. 

Mangione faces 20 criminal counts in federal, New York and Pennsylvania state courts for the execution-style murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. 

Mangione’s attorneys launched a website weeks after his arrest, prompting Collins to post on X: “Luigi Mangione’s legal defense team has launched a new website today. luigimangioneinfo.com.” 

In response to a New York Post story about her now-deleted tweet, Collins misleadingly said, “This is not true. I posted that his attorneys created a website, which is newsworthy and other outlets have also reported on. In no way did I share a fundraising link for him.”

Despite her denial, Collins failed to mention that the page prominently featured a “Contribute” tab that directed visitors to a GiveSendGo campaign that has already raised over half a million dollars for Mangione. Donations have ranged from $5 to over $10,000. 

Nearly $100,000 has poured in since the scandal broke. Among the donations, a $5,698 contribution seems to have been “inspired” by Collins herself, who has over a million followers on X 

“CNN’s Kaitlan Collins was forced to delete a tweet, alleging she promoted this fundraiser,” the user wrote. “FALSE. She tweeted Luigi’s attnys launched a new website for him. That website’s address was noted thereafter-NOT a link to this fundraiser.” 

The user added, “Kaitlan’s now being mercilessly harassed on X. Such blatant media spin to control Luigi’s narrative pretrial. Well thx, you inspired donation.” 

The scandal comes as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt faces mounting calls to revoke Collins’ access to the Oval Office after the CNN anchor abruptly interrupted President Donald Trump while he was signing executive orders. 

Collins did not return Headline USA’s request for comment before this article’s publication.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
