Quantcast
Saturday, June 1, 2024

DoD Blunder: Pride Post Instead of PTSD Awareness

'You are not alone...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden / Pride Flag (Source: AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Department of Defense’s Twitter page appears to have accidentally posted a graphic celebrating Pride Month when it intended to raise awareness for PTSD Awareness Month, according to a screenshot shared by journalist Julio Rosas. 

The Pentagon’s Twitter post read, “June is PTSD Awareness Month and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Reach out and learn more at ptsd.va.gov.” 

The post concluded, “You are not alone.” 

However, the post also included a “Celebrate Pride Month 2024” graphic, featuring the logos of the U.S. Armed Forces. According to Rosas, this photo was shared by mistake. 

Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month both take place in June. 

In a separate post that garnered over 1.6 million views, the DoD stated, “Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel.” 

This apparent mishap comes as the Biden-led Department of Defense faces widespread criticism for allegedly promoting the left’s gender ideology and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives. 

In April, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced tough questions about a policy related to DEI hiring and its potential impact on national security. 

“How did the DEI hiring freeze affect DoD’s response to the drone strike in January that took the lives of three American servicemembers in Jordan?” wrote Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. in a letter to Austin. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Ally Suggests Trump Pardon ‘for the Good of the Country’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com