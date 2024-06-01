DoD Blunder: Pride Post Instead of PTSD Awareness

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Department of Defense’s Twitter page appears to have accidentally posted a graphic celebrating Pride Month when it intended to raise awareness for PTSD Awareness Month, according to a screenshot shared by journalist Julio Rosas.

The Pentagon’s Twitter post read, “June is PTSD Awareness Month and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. Reach out and learn more at ptsd.va.gov.”

The post concluded, “You are not alone.”

After first posting about Pride Month, the DoD appears to have accidentally used the Pride graphic again when posting about PTSD Awareness Month. pic.twitter.com/tLgCKfDQT7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 1, 2024

However, the post also included a “Celebrate Pride Month 2024” graphic, featuring the logos of the U.S. Armed Forces. According to Rosas, this photo was shared by mistake.

Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month both take place in June.

In a separate post that garnered over 1.6 million views, the DoD stated, “Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel.”

Pride Month is a time to come together to honor the contributions of LGBTQ+ service members. We are committed to ensuring and promoting an atmosphere of dignity and respect for all civilian and military personnel. pic.twitter.com/RyGTDBjUcN — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) June 1, 2024

This apparent mishap comes as the Biden-led Department of Defense faces widespread criticism for allegedly promoting the left’s gender ideology and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives.

In April, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin faced tough questions about a policy related to DEI hiring and its potential impact on national security.

“How did the DEI hiring freeze affect DoD’s response to the drone strike in January that took the lives of three American servicemembers in Jordan?” wrote Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. in a letter to Austin.