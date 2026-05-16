Saturday, May 16, 2026

Firefighter Killed, 11 Injured in Lumber Mill Explosion in Maine

The mill is in Searsmont, a town of about 1,500 people about 95 miles from Portland...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
This photo provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows Firefighters try to extinguish flames from a large fire at Robbins Lumber in Searsmont, Maine on Friday, May 15, 2026 (Maine Department of Public Safety via AP)

(Headline USAA massive fire and explosion at a lumber mill in Maine’s midcoast region killed a firefighter and injured at least 11 other people Friday, authorities said.

The firefighter was found dead at the mill, state officials said. The firefighter was part of a huge emergency response to flames tearing through Robbins Lumber in a rural area when a silo exploded, authorities said.

The investigation into the cause may not immediately offer answers, Maine fire marshal Shawn Esler said.

MaineHealth Maine Medical Center in Portland, which has a Level 1 trauma designation, said it was treating 10 patients who were transferred from local hospitals. Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor was treating one patient who was in critical condition, a spokesperson said.

The mill is in Searsmont, a town of about 1,500 people about 95 miles from Portland.

State and local emergency responders helped as fire departments worked for hours to contain the flames.

“We have dumped all of the resources from the whole county over to that area,” Waldo County 911 director Mike Larrivee said.

Robbins Lumber’s website describes the company as a “high-tech lumber manufacturer” that has been in existence since 1881 and family-owned for five generations.

Christian Halsted, a family spokesperson, said the fire was a “hugely devastating day for the family” and the mill will not be operating in the near future. The family was cooperating with authorities on the investigation, he said.

Lumber and wood products are a critical and historic industry in Maine. The Maine Forest Products Council said it contributed more than $8 billion to the state’s economy in 2024 and provides about 29,000 jobs.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
US Kills ISIS Leader in Nigeria

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com