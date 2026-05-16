A Sitting Congressman Has Been Missing for 2 Months

(José Niño, Headline USA) Rep. Thomas Kean Jr., (R-N.J.) has vanished from public life, missing from both Capitol Hill and the campaign trail for over two months while his office refuses to provide answers about his whereabouts, the New York Times reported.

The Republican lawmaker last cast a vote in Congress in early March. Despite facing re-election in one of the tightest midterm contests in the nation, he has made no campaign appearances. Not a single candid photograph has emerged to calm the concerns of supporters and voters.

His office put out a statement two weeks ago claiming the congressman was addressing a “medical issue” and would return “very soon.”

Nobody has seen him since.

Meanwhile, his social media presence continues uninterrupted. The posts frequently use first person language but feature photographs that appear to be from earlier dates.

During a Tuesday debate featuring Democrats competing for his seat, candidate Tina Shah directly confronted the elephant in the room.

“What we are being assured is that his team is carrying the torch,” Shah said. “But we elected Tom Kean Jr., not his team.”

Kean’s staffers watched from the third row as Democratic candidates took turns discussing their invisible opponent. Chief of staff Dan Scharfenberger repeated the familiar talking points afterward.

“He’s dealing with a personal health condition, and he’ll be back soon,” Scharfenberger said.

Asked to clarify the nature of the condition and explain why the congressman has been absent from both Washington and his home state of New Jersey, Scharfenberger gave an enigmatic answer.

“There’s no cameras where Tom is,” he said, offering nothing further.

Spokesman Harrison Neely expressed confidence in the congressman’s eventual return.

“He’s going to be totally fine, and he’ll be back to a full schedule soon,” Neely said Tuesday.

Yet that timeline appears uncertain. The Morris County Chamber of Commerce has updated its program for a May 28 breakfast event to reflect that Kean will not be attending.

“As you no doubt have heard, Congressman Kean will be unable to appear due to his ongoing health concerns,” the chamber’s notice stated. “We wish him well.”

Democratic candidates have treaded carefully around the issue, seemingly mindful that attacking someone with an undisclosed medical condition carries political dangers. Still, several voiced frustration with the congressman’s silence.

“Look, at the end of the day you’re a public servant,” said Brian Varela, a child care business owner seeking the Democratic nomination. “And while I don’t think you need to be putting your own personal medical history out there, you at the very least have a responsibility to be communicating with your constituents and with your district.”

Michael Roth, a former leader at the Small Business Administration under President Biden, framed it more directly.

“If you were missing work, you would tell your boss,” he said. “And Tom Kean Jr.’s boss is the people.”

Democratic strategists consider the Seventh District among their strongest opportunities to flip a seat this November. The district encompasses an affluent suburban swath of North Jersey running from the Atlantic coast to the Pennsylvania border.

Had Kean withdrawn from the race at least 62 days before the June 2 primary, a committee of three campaign advisers would have named his replacement. Should he exit after the primary, Republican county leaders from the six counties in the district would choose a new nominee. His staff maintains he intends to stay in the race.

Former Representative Leonard Lance, a moderate Republican who represented the district for five terms before losing in 2018, expressed confidence that Kean remains the strongest candidate to hold off the expected Democratic offensive.

“I take at face value the statement of his office that he will be back at 100 percent,” Lance said.

No sightings of the congressman were reported on Wednesday. His X account, however, published new content.

“I’m pleased to join the Congressional Crypto Caucus,” the post read. “The United States must lead on digital assets — driving innovation, delivering regulatory clarity and protecting consumers. I look forward to working with this bipartisan group of colleagues to advance that agenda.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino