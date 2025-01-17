Quantcast
Friday, January 17, 2025

BlackRock Settles Lawsuit w/ Tennessee over Controversial ESG Practices

'While investors are always free to buy cause-oriented products ... this settlement ensures that only investors who make a knowing choice will see their assets directed toward these non-financial goals...'

Posted by Editor 1
BlackRock
American flags fly over BlackRock headquarters. / IMAGE: CNBC via YouTube

(Kim Jarrett, The Center SquareBlackRock, Inc. has settled a dispute with Tennessee over its ESG practices, which the state said misled consumers.

Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the investment firm in December 2023.

The state accused BlackRock of failing to tell investors how much environmental, social, and governance considerations had been incorporated into its investment strategies. The alleged misrepresentation “deprived consumers of the ability to make an informed choice,” Skrmetti said.

BlackRock agreed to increase its disclosure of proxy voting practices and to a third-party audit to show it is complying with the state’s terms.

The state is dismissing the lawsuit.

“This resolution assures that the money Tennesseans invest with BlackRock is managed consistent with the funds’ disclosures,” Skrmetti said.

“While investors are always free to buy cause-oriented products instead of focusing on maximum return, this settlement ensures that only investors who make a knowing choice will see their assets directed toward these non-financial goals,” he added.

BlackRock, one of the nation’s asset management firms, oversees trillions of dollars in funds and has uses that leverage to force companies to comply with its agenda. The company’s executives also have maintained ties with the Obama and Biden administrations, and have been tapped to oversee the land acquisition and rebuilding of postwar Ukraine.

The company announced earlier this week it was leaving the Net-Zero Banking Alliance. Financial institutions participating in the United Nations-backed alliance agreed to “align their lending, investment and capital markets activities with net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or earlier,” according to its website.

Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan also left the alliance.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Still Looking for a Chef?’: Obamas Face Blowback on Birthday Post for Michelle
Next article
Trump Says U.S., China Will Solve Fentanyl, TikTok, Trade Problems

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com