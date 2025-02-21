Quantcast
Trump to Eliminate Maine’s Federal Funding if Gov. Mills Continues Allowing Boys to Play Girls’ Sports

'Enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics...'

transgender women's sports
Transgender policies are becoming standard in women's sports. / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Headline USAPresident Donald Trump had harsh words for Maine’s Democratic governor during a meeting of governors at the White House on Friday, with Gov. Janet Mills telling the Republican president, “We’ll see you in court,” over his push to deny federal funding to the state because it continues to allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.

Trump told the governor he looked forward to it and predicted the end of her political career for opposing his order. Later Friday, the U.S. Department of Education said it was initiating an investigation into the Maine Department of Education over the matter.

The confrontation during the meeting came after Mills and Trump had traded barbs over the last 24 hours regarding his push to bar biological male athletes from playing in girls’ and women’s sports. The confrontation in the State Dining Room was an unusual breach of the typically courteous interactions that lawmakers, even of opposing parties, have historically shared at the White House.

The back-and-forth came in the middle of the president’s remarks welcoming the nation’s governors to the White House. As he was speaking about an executive order he signed earlier this month on transgender athletes, he sought out Mills in the room after singling her out a day earlier in remarks to the Republican Governors Association.

“Is Maine here, the governor of Maine?” he asked.

“I’m here,” she replied.

“Are you not going to comply with it?” he asked.

“I’m complying with state and federal laws,” Mills replied.

Trump responded, “We are the federal law.” He again threatened the state’s federal funding and said Maine may be a Democratic state but its residents largely agree with him on this issue.

“We’re going to follow the law,” she said.

“You’d better comply,” Trump warned. “Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.”

“We’ll see you in court,” the governor replied.

“Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one,” Trump said. “And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Trump made a similar funding threat Thursday night as he spoke to a group of Republican governors. He said that he “heard men are still playing in Maine” and that he would pull funding because of it.

“So we’re not going to give them any federal funding. None whatsoever, until they clean that up,” Trump said.

The Maine Principals’ Association, which governs high school sports in the state, said earlier this month that it would continue to allow transgender female athletes to compete. The association’s executive director, Mike Burnham, said it would follow the Maine Human Rights Act, which bars discrimination based on gender identity.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
