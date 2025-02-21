Quantcast
Friday, February 21, 2025

Alan Dershowitz to Sue JFK’s Grandson over False ‘Wife Killer’ Allegations

'I hope he will preserve all of his documents because I am about to commence a legal action against him...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Jack Schlossberg
Jack Schlossberg / IMAGE: jackuno via Instagram

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said he plans on suing John F. Kennedy grandson, Jack Schlossberg, after he falsely claimed the attorney killed his very much alive wife.

“I hope he will preserve all of his documents because I am about to commence a legal action against him,” Dershowitz told the New York Post.

Schlossberg began his bizarre attack on Feb. 3 when he posted an Instagram video where he first made the wild allegation.

“I’m in deep s**t, dude. I’m all over the Epstein documents, there’s all sorts of credible evidence … I look like a human penis,” Schlossberg said. “I’m completely irrelevant … Oh wait, s**t, that’s you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

The unhinged outburst caused Dershowitz to immediately contact his legal team regarding the false statements.

Dershowitz spoke with the Post and expressed how he is tarnishing the family’s name.

“He’s done more harm for the Kennedy name than all the rest of the Kennedys combined,” he said.

The threat of a looming lawsuit caused Schlossberg to delete his social media for a few days, but quickly returned to the platform.

“(I’m legally obligated to inform you that Alan Dershowitz didn’t kill his wife who is alive — just kidding I’m not legally obligated to say that bc Alan Dershowitz Only threatened to sue me),” Schlossberg wrote in the caption of his Feb. 18 Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

In the video he was seen with a skeleton that he dressed up in a hat and robe. He proceeded to sing along to Pink’s “So What” song.

Dershowitz told the Post his team told him he has a “viable defamation action.”

The daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told the outlet she hopes her cousin will get mental help.

