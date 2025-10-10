Friday, October 10, 2025

Trump Threatens Tariffs on China Over ‘Hostile’ Rare Earths Policy

Posted by Headline USA Editor
China Is Dumping U.S. Treasuries and Buying Gold

(Brett Rowland, The Center Square) President Donald Trump threatened a “massive increase” in tariffs on products from China after Beijing tightened export controls on rare earth minerals critical to advanced manufacturing.

Trump’s trade team has been working on a broader trade deal with China for months, but the U.S. president said Friday he is considering canceling an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping over the export restrictions.

U.S. markets tumbled on the news, with all three major indexes in the red by midday Friday.

Trump lashed out in a lengthy Truth Social post. He said Chinese officials “are becoming very hostile, and sending letters to Countries throughout the World, that they want to impose Export Controls on each and every element of production having to do with Rare Earths, and virtually anything else they can think of, even if it’s not manufactured in China.”

China announced Wednesday that foreign entities must get a license to export products containing trace amounts of rare earths found in China or made using China’s extraction process. Rare earths are essential minerals in many products, including cars, semiconductors, electronics and advanced military equipment.

Trump said China’s restrictions on rare earth exports would be painful for the U.S. and the rest of the world.

“Nobody has ever seen anything like this but, essentially, it would ‘clog’ the Markets, and make life difficult for virtually every Country in the World, especially for China,” Trump said. “We have been contacted by other Countries who are extremely angry at this great Trade hostility, which came out of nowhere.”

Trump said the export restrictions were a surprise after months of better relations with Beijing since reaching a tariff truce in May. Trump said he was concerned about just such a move.

“I have always felt that they’ve been lying in wait, and now, as usual, I have been proven right! There is no way that China should be allowed to hold the World ‘captive,’ but that seems to have been their plan for quite some time, starting with the ‘Magnets’ and, other Elements that they have quietly amassed into somewhat of a Monopoly position, a rather sinister and hostile move, to say the least,” Trump said.

China recently opened a monopoly investigation into Qualcomm, a U.S. tech company, that could affect its acquisition of another company. China has also said it will charge new port fees to ships with ties to the U.S., including those owned or operated by U.S. companies.

The U.S. president said he plans to respond with export restrictions and tariffs.

“Dependent on what China says about the hostile ‘order’ that they have just put out, I will be forced, as President of the United States of America, to financially counter their move. For every Element that they have been able to monopolize, we have two,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I never thought it would come to this but perhaps, as with all things, the time has come. Ultimately, though potentially painful, it will be a very good thing, in the end, for the U.S.A. One of the Policies that we are calculating at this moment is a massive increase of Tariffs on Chinese products coming into the United States of America.”

Trump also said he was considering canceling a planned meeting with Xi Jinping.

“I have not spoken to President Xi because there was no reason to do so. This was a real surprise, not only to me, but to all the Leaders of the Free World. I was to meet President Xi in two weeks, at APEC, in South Korea, but now there seems to be no reason to do so,” Trump said.

Earlier this year, trade between the U.S. and China – the world’s two largest economies – came to a standstill after each country hit the other with tariffs above 100%. In May, the two nations reached a 90-day deal to continue talks. At the time, the U.S. said it would reduce its tariffs on China from 145% to 30% while the two nations continued to talk. China said it would cut its levies on U.S. imports from 125% to 10%, according to a joint statement from the two nations. That truce was briefly disrupted in June over concerns about rare earth exports, but Trump later said the deal was back on track.

The U.S. goods trade deficit with China was $295.4 billion in 2024, the largest with any trading partner, according to the White House.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Florida Teens Credited for Averting School Shooting Plot in Washington State
Next article
Man Wanted for Murder in Baltimore Released from Jail in North Carolina

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com