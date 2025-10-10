Man Wanted for Murder in Baltimore Released from Jail in North Carolina

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina issued a press release Friday about why it released a man wanted for murder in Baltimore, Maryland.

The man, 55-year-old Charles Boatwright, allegedly killed someone in July, and was arrested in the Charlotte area the same month for being a fugitive on the run.

While in jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it contacted the Baltimore Police Department and advised that a Governor’s Warrant would be required to extradite Boatwright back to Maryland.

“BPD confirmed that the Governor’s Warrant would be in progress,” the sheriff’s office said, explaining that it can only hold a fugitive for 90 days before a warrant has to be issued.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office just explained why they had to release this alleged fugitive murderer. https://t.co/xOpvioAMZy pic.twitter.com/8fZ8NujIUd — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) October 10, 2025

“Despite repeated efforts to confirm receipt of the required documentation, no Governor’s Warrant was received from Maryland within the legal period,” the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said in its Friday press release.

“On October 8, 2025, Mr. Boatwright’s fugitive charge was dismissed, and he was released from custody. MCSO does not determine who is and is not released from the detention center, and at the time of his release, MCSO had no legal basis to continue detaining Mr. Boatwright.”

According to WBTV 3 in Charlotte, Boatwright was wanted Baltimore for his alleged involvement in the killing of 56-year-old Randolph Smith on July 13.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.