Trump Tells Other Countries Reliant on the Strait of Hormuz To Go and ‘Take It’

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday that other countries that are reliant on energy shipments through the Strait of Hormuz should get involved militarily and “take it” from Iran, as the Iranian military continues to control the strategic waterway.

“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the US, we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” the president wrote on Truth Social.

“You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the USA. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT,” he added.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth backed up President Trump’s comments during a press briefing at the Pentagon, suggesting other countries should “stand up” to help open the strait.

“I think the president was clear this morning in his truth that there are countries around the world who ought to be prepared to step up on this critical waterway as well. It’s not just the United States Navy. Last time I checked, there was supposed to be a big, bad Royal Navy that could be prepared to do things like that as well,” Hegseth said.

“So he’s pointing out this is an international waterway that we use less than most. In fact, dramatically less than most. So, the world ought to pay attention and be prepared to stand up,” the US war chief added.

The comments from Trump and Hegseth came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump told his aides he’s willing to end the war, even if it means leaving the Strait of Hormuz closed, though there’s still no sign that real diplomacy between Washington and Tehran is underway.

In the meantime, US-Israeli strikes continue to pound Iran, and Iranian missile and drone attacks continue across the region. The US is also deploying more troops to the region amid reports that the Pentagon is preparing for potential ground operations, which Hegseth made clear is a possibility.

“Our adversary right now thinks there are 15 different ways we could come at them with boots on the ground. And guess what? There are. So if we needed to, we could execute those options on behalf of the president of the United States and this department,” Hegseth told reporters.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.