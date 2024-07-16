Another Trump Speech Gets Ripped to Shreds after Assassination Attempt

(Elias Irizarry, Headline USA) After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, he tossed aside the acceptance speech he planned to deliver following his formal nomination at this week’s GOP convention and wrote a new one—this time with an emphasis on unity and reconciliation.

“I had all prepared an extremely tough speech, really good, all about the corrupt, horrible administration,” Trump told the New York Post in a private interview. “But I threw it away.”

The soon-to-be official nominee continued, saying that he wanted to try and unite the country but questioned whether such a thing was within his power.

“I don’t know if that’s possible,” he said. People are very divided.”

Trump also spoke to the Washington Examiner in New Jersey and said that his assassination attempt brought about a unique opportunity to restore unity.

“It is a chance to bring the country together,” he said. “I was given that chance.”

The interviews and the decision to rewrite his speech have led some to speculate that Trump’s near-death experience could lead him to drastically revise his entire outlook on life.

Yet, for some conservatives who are not ready to make nice—and who view the many attacks waged against Trump as attacks on democracy itself—peace without consequences may prove problematic.

Many were outraged by the disingenuous calls for civility from President Joe Biden and other Democrats who have spent years raising the temperature and promoting stochastic terrorism.

