Reports: Trump Shooter Had ‘3 Encrypted Platforms’ Overseas, Signs of Depression

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) After taking more than a day to access alleged Trump shooter Thomas Crooks’s phone, the FBI is now reportedly working to obtain information from “three encrypted platforms” located in Germany, New Zealand and Belgium.

“Officials told lawmakers that the encrypted sites are presenting challenges to investigators and could take time to decrypt,” CBS reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with this week’s private congressional briefing with federal law enforcement officials.

According to CBS, the FBI purportedly found more than 14,000 images on Crooks’ primary phone. Among those images was a screenshot of an online live feed of the July 13 rally, saved at 6:01 p.m.—just 10 minutes before he allegedly opened fire.

“He searched online in April about major depressive disorder. In the days after the rally was announced, he made searches related to Trump, President Biden, the former president’s whereabouts on July 13 and the Democratic National Convention,” CBS reported—indicating that Crooks may have been suffering from mental ailments.

“Law enforcement also informed lawmakers that they found evidence Crooks’ parents attempted to reach and locate him on the day of the rally, though the timing was unclear,” CBS reported, adding, “The gunman’s father called police before the shooting began, concerned about his son and his whereabouts, a law enforcement source confirmed Thursday.”

Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., appears to be the first person to reveal the news of the overseas Crooks accounts.

BREAKING: Congressman Mike Waltz says according to an FBI briefing, the Trump shooter had three encrypted accounts OVERSEAS, at the same time we’re hearing the Iranians are plotting against Trump. pic.twitter.com/fXMjenRVe0 — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) July 19, 2024

Additionally, the Daily Mail reported Friday that Crooks had searched for information about the Princess of Wales in addition to looking at Donald Trump, President Joe Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray and US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The latest reporting from CBS didn’t mention Crooks’s purported second phone, which had with just 27 contacts. That phone, whose existence was reported Thursday by Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich and others, has led to speculation that it was a “burner phone,” used to conceal Crooks’s dastardly plans.

Crooks was also reportedly spotted using a range finder, and law enforcement found a transponder on his person—which was presumably to detonate the explosives reportedly found in his car.

Despite Crooks having at least three encrypted apps, two phones, and accounts on gaming platforms, authorities he acted alone.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is scheduled to be pressed more about the Secret Service security failures this Monday at a House Oversight Committee hearing.

FBI Director Christopher Wray will then testify Wednesday before the House Judiciary Committee.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.