Trump Signs Order to Have Truckers Prove English Proficiency

(José Niño, Headline USA) Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating that commercial truck drivers demonstrate proficiency in English to operate on U.S. roadways.

The order, which rescinds Obama-era policies that relaxed enforcement of language requirements, directs the Department of Transportation (DOT) to develop stricter testing protocols and penalize non-compliant drivers by taking them “out-of-service,” according to a report by The Hill.

The administration frames the mandate as a critical safety measure. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited fatal crashes linked to drivers’ inability to read road signs or communicate with officials, including a 2019 accident where a trucker traveling 100 mph ignored warning signs, killing four people, and a 2025 West Virginia crash involving a driver requiring an interpreter post-collision.

"On behalf of America's Truck Drivers, we, the founders of American Truckers United, extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for the executive order mandating English proficiency for all truck drivers and addressing the… pic.twitter.com/grnkiJ1BLg — American Truckers (@atutruckers) April 29, 2025

“Federal law is clear, a driver who cannot sufficiently read or speak English—our national language—and understand road signs is unqualified to drive a commercial motor vehicle in America. This commonsense standard should have never been abandoned,” Duffy stated.

Trade groups, including the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), supported the executive order.

“OOIDA and the 150,000 truckers we proudly represent strongly support President Trump’s decision to resume enforcement of English proficiency requirements for commercial drivers,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer declared in a statement. “Basic English skills are essential for reading critical road signs, understanding emergency instructions, and interacting with law enforcement.”

According to the law firm JacksonLewis, Trump’s order overturns a 2016 Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) directive that halted penalties for language violations, a policy critics claim eroded safety standards.

Under the new rules, inspectors will enforce 49 C.F.R. 391.11(b)(2), requiring drivers to read signs, converse with officials, and document incidents in English. The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will implement “out-of-service” criteria by June 25, 2025, to meet Trump’s 60-day deadline.

The mandate follows Trump’s March 2025 executive order designating English as the nation’s official language.

The message from the White House is clear — no English, no keys.



José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino