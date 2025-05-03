Saturday, May 3, 2025

Former U.S. Senator Urges Jewish Tech Titans to Defend Israel Online

“The masters of the universe are Jews,” says Norm Coleman on Israel’s online war...

Posted by Jose Nino

(José Niño, Headline USA) “The masters of the universe are Jews!” declared former U.S. Senator Norm Coleman, as reported by Chris Menahan of Information Liberation. 

At the Jewish News Syndicate’s international policy summit in Jerusalem last month, the former Republican Senator of Minnesota gave a speech about Israel’s struggle to maintain a positive image among younger Americans, particularly “Generation Z,” which increasingly view Israel in a hostile light.

Coleman, who is currently the chairman of the Republican Jewish Coalition and a longtime pro-Israel advocate, lamented that while 85% of baby boomers support Israel, the majority of Gen Z does not. 

This observation was backed by polling data, including a recent Pew Research poll finding that 53% of Americans now express an unfavorable opinion of Israel.

He attributed this shift in opinion toward Israel largely to the digital media landscape, where platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) dominate information consumption. “We’re losing the digital war,” Coleman proclaimed, urging Jewish leaders in control of the technology sector to leverage their influence to change the narrative.

Highlighting prominent Jewish tech figures such as OpenAI’s Sam Altman, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and WhatsApp founder Jan Koum, Coleman argued that Jewish innovation in technology offers a unique opportunity.

“We have to get our digital sneakers on so that the truth can prevail over the lies,” he said, emphasizing that winning this digital battle is crucial for Israel’s future support in America.

This event featured numerous high-profile speakers, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The summit was billed as addressing “Israel’s pressing strategic issues.” Government officials, diplomats, policymakers, security experts, and leaders from pro-Israel organizations convened to discuss Israel’s evolving challenges and strategic opportunities in the aftermath of October 7.

Beyond his role with the Republican Jewish Coalition, Coleman has worked as a lobbyist for various foreign interests, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He has long been involved in pro-Israel advocacy and is described as an “archetypal neoconservative” who started his political career as a Democrat before switching to the Republican Party.

It remains unclear whether Jewish tech leaders will rally behind Coleman’s vision, but the digital fight over Israel’s image is pivotal and may shape how the Jewish state is perceived for future generations.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

