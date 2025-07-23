Trump Scores $36M from CBS for Doctoring Kamala Interview

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump said Tuesday that CBS News’s parent company, Paramount, agreed to pay him $36 million over 60 Minutes’ deceptively edited interview of Kamala Harris, the twice-failed presidential candidate, weeks before the 2024 election.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said Paramount has already paid $16 million, with another $20 million in future airtime to come from incoming Paramount owner David Ellison.

“This is another in a long line of VICTORIES over the Fake News Media, who we are holding to account for their widespread fraud and deceit,” Trump wrote.

The massive payout stems from a lawsuit filed against 60 Minutes on Oct. 31, 2024, accusing the network of deceptive practices and news distortion after it deceitfully edited an interview with Harris.

In a preview clip, 60 Minutes showed Harris giving a long-winded answer to a question about Israel. However, in the aired version, 60 Minutes cut the response entirely, effectively making her appear sharper and more prepared.

Trump, who said the editing helped Democrats, initially demanded $10 billion. On July 2, CBS agreed to a $16 million settlement, with funds pledged to the Trump presidential library.

🚨 BREAKING: CBS’ parent company has just agreed to pay President Trump $16 MILLION after they deceptively edited Kamala’s 60 Minutes interview Another HUGE legal win for Trump 🔥 Within the past several months, he’s been paid: ✅ $16 MILLION by ABC

✅ $25 MILLION by Meta

✅… pic.twitter.com/8mK55G0fkW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 2, 2025

The CBS deal followed a similar move by ABC News, which paid Trump $15 million after anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely accused him of raping E. Jean Carroll.

“The Wall Street Journal, The Failing New York Times, The Washington Post, MSDNC, CNN, and all other Mainstream Media Liars, are ON NOTICE that the days of them being allowed to deceive the American People are OVER. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote.