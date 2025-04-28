Monday, April 28, 2025

Trump Says US Will Be ‘Leading the Pack’ in Any Attack on Iran

The president has been threatening to bomb Iran if a nuclear deal isn’t reached…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump
Donald Trump / @PBSNewsHour via YouTube

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) President Donald Trump has said that the United States would be “leading the pack” in an attack on Iran if a deal isn’t reached on Tehran’s nuclear program.

Trump made the comment in an interview with Time Magazine that was published on Friday, when asked about the possibility of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dragging the US into a war with Iran.

“You asked if he’d drag me in, like I’d go in unwillingly. No, I may go in very willingly if we can’t get a deal. If we don’t make a deal, I’ll be leading the pack,” Trump said.

The president has been threatening to bomb Iran if a nuclear deal isn’t reached, even though there’s no evidence Tehran is working to build a nuclear weapon, a fact recently confirmed by US intelligence agencies.

Trump said in the interview that he believes he can reach a deal with Iran. Since starting the talks earlier this month, the US and Iran have held three rounds of negotiations, and both sides continue to say there’s been progress.

Netanyahu has been working against the possibility of a deal, saying any agreement must completely dismantle Iran’s civilian nuclear program, an unacceptable condition for Tehran.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that any agreement must eliminate “all the infrastructure of Iran’s nuclear program” and that Israel “cannot live with anything short of that—anything short of that could bring you the opposite result.”

The Israeli leader has repeatedly invoked the “Libya model,” referring to when former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi agreed to dismantle his nuclear infrastructure in 2003. Only eight years later, in 2011, Gaddafi was brutally killed by US-backed militants after a NATO airstrike hit his convoy amid a US-NATO bombing campaign.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Report: Jeffrey Epstein Victim’s Lawyer Has ‘Big Question Marks’ about Her Purported Suicide
Next article
‘60 Minutes’ Reporter Accuses Parent Company of Corruption on Air

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com