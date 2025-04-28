Report: Jeffrey Epstein Victim’s Lawyer Has ‘Big Question Marks’ about Her Purported Suicide

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, reportedly committed suicide last Thursday—but her lawyer is raising questions about what really happened.

“When I got the phone call, I was like, are you joking? Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering,” Giuffre’s attorney, Karrie Louden, told The Sun in an article published Monday. “We’ve got big question marks over it.”

The Sun also reported that Giuffre may have overdosed on pills, but that Louden questioned whether the OD was intentional.

Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer has broken her silence, insisting there was absolutely no indication that Giuffre intended to take her own life. She is distancing herself from Giuffre’s family, who have publicly stated they believe it was a suicide. Attorney Karrie Louden says she… pic.twitter.com/8Fm9zTMtEV — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) April 28, 2025

“There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure,” she said, according to the Sun. “I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said but I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”

The Sun reported that it could take two years before a coroner’s report is filed.

Giuffre’s reported suicide came just weeks after she claimed that she had four days to live. Giuffre, 41, who was living in Australia, said on March 30 that she was recently hit by a bus.

“They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,’ she said Sunday on Instagram, explaining that she’s gone into kidney failure, and that she wants to see her babies one more time before she dies.

However, Giuffre was released from the hospital days later, and was presumed to be on the upswing. Police reportedly described the bus crash as “minor,” even though Giuffre said the vehicle was driving faster than 50 mph when it hit her.

Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, alleged that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell groomed her, starting at 16 years old, for Epstein’s “pleasure, including lessons in Epstein’s preferences during oral sex.” Giuffre said she was trafficked to prominent figures such as Prince Andrew, attorney Alan Dershowitz, politician Bill Richardson, and others.

She settled a lawsuit with Maxwell in 2017 and Prince Andrew in 2022, while dropping her lawsuit against Dershowitz.

Meanwhile, Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty of conspiring with Epstein in 2021. Epstein was reportedly found dead in his prison cell in August 2019—allegedly of suicide, though Maxwell recently said she doubts that.

Epstein’s lawyers have also contested the claim that he killed himself. Skeptics point to malfunctioning surveillance cameras, sleeping guards, and broken bones in Epstein’s neck as indications that his death was something other than suicide.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.