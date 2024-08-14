Quantcast
Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Trump Says He’ll Return to Butler, Where He Was Nearly Assassinated, in October

'At this point, me along with the majority of American people have many questions as to what and how the Secret Service does its job. And I never would have said that before, really, this week...'

Posted by Ken Silva
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., July 13, 2024. The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump in Florida has dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump said in his interview with Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk on Monday that he intends to return in October to Butler, Pennsylvania, the place where he was nearly assassinated on July 13.

“We’re going back to Butler, and we’re going to go back in October, we’re all set up,” he said. “It’s a great area, these are incredible people.”

While met with enthusiasm online, Trump’s return plans are concerning local officials. Det. Pat Young, commander of the Beaver County SWAT team—which had a significant presence at the July 13 rally—said he still hasn’t met with Secret Service over the security failures.

When asked if he thinks Trump would be safe at another Butler rally, Young said he couldn’t provide any guarantees.

“I can’t say that. At this point, me along with the majority of American people have many questions as to what and how the Secret Service does its job. And I never would have said that before, really, this week,” Young told CNN in an interview.

Young’s concern is seemingly shared by the Secret Service’s rank and file. Last month, a Secret Service whistleblower warned that his agency isn’t ready for the next assassination attempt on Trump. The unnamed counter sniper’s email was apparently sent about 12 hours before July 30 Senate hearing with new Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe. According to RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree, the Secret Service deleted the email from its servers shortly after it was sent.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email, obtained by Crabtree. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

According to the local newspaper Butler Eagle, county officials don’t have a firm date or site for Trump’s return. Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche, a Republican, has also expressed concern about him returning so soon.

“While this county has overwhelmingly welcomed and supported former President Trump, a return visit will place additional stress on law enforcement and the community. I am not sure we’ve had sufficient time to heal from the trauma,” she reportedly said.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jean-Pierre Fails to Cite a Single Kamala Victory: Silence Says It All?
Next article
Germany Issues Arrest Warrant for ‘Volodymyr Z’ over Nord Stream Bombing

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com