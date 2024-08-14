Trump Says He’ll Return to Butler, Where He Was Nearly Assassinated, in October

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump said in his interview with Twitter/X CEO Elon Musk on Monday that he intends to return in October to Butler, Pennsylvania, the place where he was nearly assassinated on July 13.

“We’re going back to Butler, and we’re going to go back in October, we’re all set up,” he said. “It’s a great area, these are incredible people.”

While met with enthusiasm online, Trump’s return plans are concerning local officials. Det. Pat Young, commander of the Beaver County SWAT team—which had a significant presence at the July 13 rally—said he still hasn’t met with Secret Service over the security failures.

When asked if he thinks Trump would be safe at another Butler rally, Young said he couldn’t provide any guarantees.

“I can’t say that. At this point, me along with the majority of American people have many questions as to what and how the Secret Service does its job. And I never would have said that before, really, this week,” Young told CNN in an interview.

Trump plans on returning to Butler in October, but local law enforcement say they can't guarantee his security.

Young’s concern is seemingly shared by the Secret Service’s rank and file. Last month, a Secret Service whistleblower warned that his agency isn’t ready for the next assassination attempt on Trump. The unnamed counter sniper’s email was apparently sent about 12 hours before July 30 Senate hearing with new Secret Service Acting Director Ronald Rowe. According to RealClearPolitics reporter Susan Crabtree, the Secret Service deleted the email from its servers shortly after it was sent.

“This agency NEEDS to change,” the sniper wrote in the email, obtained by Crabtree. “If not now, WHEN? “The NEXT assassination in 30 days?”

According to the local newspaper Butler Eagle, county officials don’t have a firm date or site for Trump’s return. Butler County Commissioner Leslie Osche, a Republican, has also expressed concern about him returning so soon.

“While this county has overwhelmingly welcomed and supported former President Trump, a return visit will place additional stress on law enforcement and the community. I am not sure we’ve had sufficient time to heal from the trauma,” she reportedly said.

